INTRODUCING TGIN'S BALANCE COLLECTION: THE ANSWER TO RESTORATION AND BALANCE, DESIGNED TO NURTURE THE SCALP FOR TRULY BEAUTIFUL HAIR

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thank God Its Natural (tgin), a trailblazer in textured haircare for nearly two decades, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: The Balance Collection. Created for the woman who does it all and seeks a more grounded, intentional routine, this collection helps her prioritize herself by beginning with scalp care. The lineup includes three targeted solutions– the Scalp Clarifying Shampoo, Scalp Serum, and Scalp Exfoliator– designed for those who frequently style, manipulate, and layer products on their hair. Each formula works together to detoxify, nourish, and restore the scalp to an optimal state, offering an effortless way to build the strong, healthy foundation needed for beautiful hair.

Powered by skincare-inspired ingredients like Niacinamide and Lemon Oil, the Balance Collection supports long-term scalp wellness by addressing buildup, sensitivity, and imbalance to create the ideal foundation for thriving hair growth.

"We developed The Balance Collection to address everyday scalp concerns in a gentle, science-backed way," said Aris Singleton, CEO of tgin. "Since my aunt, Chris-Tia, founded the company in 2009, we've made it our mission to listen to the needs of our customers and respond with formulas that combine effective ingredients and proven results. The Balance Collection is a continuation of that promise– delivering the strong foundation your hair needs to thrive without stripping, irritating, or weighing it down."

Each product in the Balance Collection was crafted to eliminate the compromise between health and beauty, while addressing common scalp concerns faced by those who frequently style and layer products:

Scalp Clarifying Shampoo : A gentle yet effective clarifying cleanser that removes weeks of buildup, leaving your scalp fresh and hair prepped to receive moisture. Infused with Vitamin-rich Lemon Oil, it provides a deep reset while enhancing shine.

Scalp Serum : A daily treatment that preps the scalp and strands for wash day by breaking down product buildup while moisturizing the scalp. Powered by Niacinamide and Lemon Oil, it helps rebalance oil production, promote circulation, and support a stronger scalp barrier.

Scalp Exfoliator: A gentle yet powerful pre-shampoo treatment that combines physical and chemical exfoliation to remove buildup and excess oil. With cooling action, Lemon Oil, & Niacinamide; this exfoliator cleans the scalp while easing tension.

"I firmly believe this collection represents more than product innovation– It's about bringing a sense of luxury directly to our Miracle Babes," said Jessenia Flores-Gayle, General Manager of tgin. "Black-owned brands have every right, and every responsibility, to deliver science-backed formulas and ingredient-led products with the same rigor and sophistication as mass brands. Our consumers deserve access to high-performance solutions straight from the brands they trust and support."

The launch of The Balance Collection reinforces tgin's commitment to giving women who do it all an easy, approachable way to care for their hair from root to ends. By treating the scalp with the same care as skin, tgin empowers consumers to reclaim scalp health while maintaining the beauty and integrity of their natural hair.

The Balance Collection is currently available at tginatural.com, Sally Beauty, and Target, and will be available at Ulta in April 2026.

About Thank God It's Natural (tgin)

Founded in 2009, Thank God It's Natural (tgin) is a premium hair care brand known for its intentionally formulated products, effective ingredients, and proven results. Prioritizing long-term hair health over fleeting trends, the company offers reliable, no-nonsense solutions for all textured hair types. The philanthropic arm of tgin—the tgin Foundation—addresses critical health disparities by supporting uninsured Black women battling breast cancer. The foundation's focus on early detection, education, and accessibility for women under 40 reinforces that true beauty encompasses total well-being—from healthy hair to life-saving healthcare. Visit tginatural.com and tginfoundation.org for more information and follow tgin on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest.

SOURCE Thank God It’s Natural (tgin)