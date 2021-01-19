Introducing The 2021 HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000 Supercharged RAM TRX Pick-Up Truck

The upgrades to the MAMMOTH 1000 include an upgraded supercharger, pulley upgrades, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust componentry, and new HPE calibration. Power output jumps to 1,012 bhp and 969 lb-ft of torque – that's 310 bhp and 319 lb-ft of torque more than the showroom stock TRX!

Complementing the powertrain enhancements is the MAMMOTH OFF-ROAD STAGE 1 package, complete with a 2.5-inch lift. This comprehensive package includes a custom front bumper with LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels, 35-inch off-road tires, and a front suspension leveling kit. Other upgrades include a retractable electronic bed cover, and electronic fold-out steps.

The total turnkey cost for the HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000, including a 2021 RAM 1500 TRX and a 2-year / 24,000-mile warranty, is $135,350 not including delivery.

"The RAM 1500 TRX is exciting in stock configuration, but I'm seeking extraordinary," said Founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "The MAMMOTH 1000 upgrades completely transform this impressive pickup into something astonishingly powerful, visually exciting, and indisputably unique."

HENNESSEY MAMMOTH 1000 truck production will be limited to just 200 units for the 2021 model year. Each vehicle will be fitted with serial numbered plaques. Orders can be placed through authorized FCA/RAM retailers or HENNESSEY directly by calling 979.885.1300 or visiting www.HennesseyPerformance.com. Deliveries begin in Q2 2021.

MAMMOTH 1000 SPECIFICATIONS:

POWER:

1,012 bhp

969 lb-ft torque

PERFORMANCE:

0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds

1/4 mile: 11.4 seconds @ 120 mph

MAMMOTH 1000 UPGRADE INCLUDES:

Upgraded 2.65L Supercharger System

Lower Pulley Upgrade

Upper Pulley Upgrade

Stainless-Steel Long Tube Headers

High-Flow Catalytic Converters

Upgraded High-Flow Fuel Injectors

High-Flow Mid Pipes

High-Flow Air Induction System

Crank Case Ventilation System

HPE Calibration Upgrade

MAMMOTH Custom Front Bumper

LED Lights in Front Bumper

MAMMOTH Rear Bumper

Retractable Electronic Bed Cover

Upgraded Electronic Fold-Out Steps

20-Inch Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels

35-Inch Off-Road Tires

Front Suspension Leveling Kit

All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

Professional Installation

Chassis Dyno Testing

Road Testing (up to 200 miles)

Hennessey Exterior Badge

MAMMOTH 1000 Exterior Badges

Serial Number Plaques

Limited edition of 1 of 200

2-Year / 24,000-Mile Warranty

