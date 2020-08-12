Introducing the A-Medicare Coin: The Future of Medicine and Money

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A-Medicare founder Enzo Zelocchi announces plans for addressing the most urgent human problems with the latest technology.

Among the most urgent problems: equitable access to quality health care, both during and beyond the current pandemic. Among the technological solutions on offer: the latest in artificial intelligence and blockchain computing, working in concert to provide instantaneous and secure payment processing that is currency agnostic and liberated from middleman fees.

Enzo Zelocchi A-Medicare

In addition, Zelocchi's A-Medicare promises HIPAA-compliment and seamless handling of medical records as well as AI-enhanced diagnostic assistance even in traditionally underserved regions, each facet enabled by distributed supercomputers and blockchain coding.

A-Medicare's new Crypto Coin is set to play a pivotal role in the functionality of the burgeoning health services platform.

The A-Medicare Coin's early valuation is predicted to benefit from its intrinsic and exclusive role on the medical services platform, setting it apart from all competitors in cryptocurrency at the outset, though A-Medicare's founder sees his fiat currency as ultimately blossoming into general use and wide adoption.

The underlying technology for the platform is intrinsically scalable.

Much early skepticism regarding cryptocurrencies and fiat-backed stable-coins has faded in recent years, as major players in traditional, regulated banking, such as J.P. Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, have introduced their own digital fiat currencies into the global marketplace. Consider those waters tested.

Positioning itself at the intersection of digital currencies and global health services innovations, A-Medicare promises to deliver a benevolent, health-driven, and socially conscious answer to every investor's most burning question: What comes next?

