Introducing the aden + anais Harry Potter™ Limited Edition Collection of Magical Muslin Products for Baby & Family, Charmed with Iconic Imagery from Hogwarts™ and Beyond

The aden + anais Harry Potter Limited Edition Collection features four print designs to inspire the comfiest cuddles, including Snitch Dot, Invisibility Cloak, Hedwig and Hogwarts Grounds. All of the products featured in the muslin collection are breathable and versatile, ensuring little ones' ultimate comfort from bedtime to mealtime to playtime.

"Many first generation Wizarding World fans are now having families of their own, and we want to inspire them to continue passing down the Harry Potter fandom to their own children through this collection," said Christina Campisi, Director of Integrated Marketing, aden + anais.

The collection was designed by Lauren Hauck, Associate Textile Designer, aden + anais. "What I loved about reading Harry Potter stories growing up is that they evoked visuals that sprung to life before my eyes," said Hauck. "I wanted to do the same with the designs we created for the aden + anais Harry Potter Limited Edition Collection. Majority of the collection artwork is hand drawn or hand painted, including everybody's favorite imagery. In the 'Snitch dot' design, we etched the Snitch as it darts through the sky, the sketchy circles imitating the shadowy glimpse you catch as it quickly escapes your eye through painted clouds. For the 'invisibility cloak' design, we portray the famous lightning bolt, and the six-point stars that imprint the pages of every Harry Potter book."

Great for holiday gifting, baby shower gifting or gifting yourself something special, the aden + anais Harry Potter™ Limited Edition Collection features the following products:

Swaddle 3-pack OR Single Swaddle: Charmed with metallic accents, these limited-edition muslin swaddles work as a swaddle, stroller or nursing cover, burp cloth, tummy time blanket, changing pad cover and more. Bring with you from mealtime to playtime to bedtime!

Burpy Bib: This 100% cotton muslin burpy bib doubles as an absorbent bib and burp cloth to keep you and your little one clean during and after mealtime. Generously sized fabric drapes over baby's shoulders and snaps at the back for a breathable bib that catches the sneakiest of side dribbles and drools, or it can sit over your shoulder for a no-slip burp cloth.

Dream Blanket: Made with four layers of 100% cotton muslin, this limited-edition blanket is perfect for both newborns and toddlers. The generously-sized blanket ensures tummy time, playtime, cuddle time and bedtime are nothing less than dreamy.

Light Sleeping Bag: This limited-edition 100% muslin light sleeping bag inspires a comfy night's sleep. Impossible for little legs to kick off, the 1.0 TOG sleeping bag slips over baby's pajamas for easy night, eliminating the stress of loose blankets in the crib, and zips open from the bottom for stealth nighttime changes.

Oversized Muslin Blanket: The entire family will love this oversized muslin blanket. Made with four layers of 100% cotton muslin, the blanket features the comfy softness that little ones love at a size big enough for grown-ups. Perfect for family snuggle time, the machine washable blanket is sure to conjure to the comfiest cuddles for the young and young at heart.

"We enjoyed developing these inspired designs on our favorite muslin fabric and incorporating metallic foil accents that are sure to be a crowd pleaser with parents and babies alike. The collection is a must have for any Wizarding World fan," said Hauck.

The aden + anais Harry Potter Limited Edition Collection carries a story for the sweetest of all dreams. The collection has an SRP ranging from $22.95 (for single swaddle) to $174.95 (for the oversized muslin blanket). The collection is available until sold out on www.adenandanais.com and at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada, including Bloomingdales, Buy Buy Baby, Indigo, Nordstrom, Sak's, Snuggle Bugz and Well.ca. Additional regional boutiques carrying the aden + anais Harry Potter Collection include Albee Baby (New York City), Galt Baby/Toys (Chicago), Macro Baby (Orlando), Magic Beans (New England), La Ideal (Miami), Posh Baby (Portland and Seattle), Pump Station and Juvenile Shop (Los Angeles).

For more information about the new collection, follow us on Instagram @adenandanais, and share your aden + anais Harry Potter Limited Edition Collection stories by tagging #adenandanaisxHarryPotter.

About aden + anais

Since 2006, the aden + anais® brand has brought the Australian legacy of cotton muslin to the forefront of modern baby care. The award-winning collection includes a full range of multi-purpose swaddles, burpy bibs®, dream blankets™, sleeping bags, nursery bedding and more. The company, which has offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan, and additional distribution across Australia, Canada, France and Germany, has sold more than 25 million swaddles in 65 countries worldwide. For more information on the aden + anais brand and product collections, please visit www.adenandanais.com and follow us on Instagram @adenandanais.

About Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world. HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: ™ & © WBEI. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19).

