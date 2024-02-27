Introducing the Advanced Vendor Directory Enhancement by Connexions

Elevate Your Vendor Management Processes with Comprehensive Business Tools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Connexions, a pioneering force in the realm of appraisal management solutions, proudly announces the integration of a Vendor Directory feature within the Connexions platform. This strategic enhancement reinforces Connexions' commitment to delivering comprehensive, business-centric tools that elevate the vendor management processes.

Embracing the dynamic landscape of vendor management, Connexions strategically incorporates the Vendor Directory feature to equip users with a robust toolset. This addition aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower businesses, providing a sophisticated platform that optimizes vendor relationships with precision and efficiency.

Key enhancements:

Advanced Vendor Discovery

Users can now search for appraisers across all panels within the Connexions network, ensuring an efficient vendor discovery process.

Precision in Vendor Selection

Improve decision-making by refining appraiser searches based on County, City, or Zip Code ensuring accuracy in vendor selection.

Smooth Communication Channels 

Optimize communication strategies by sending email invitations directly from the platform, fostering direct interaction with selected appraisers.

Efficient Onboarding

Upon invitation acceptance, experience streamlined onboarding with the automated importation of default appraiser configurations to your panel, maximizing operational efficiency.

Dynamic Vendor Management 

Track and manage invitations under Manage Invitations, empowering users to make informed decisions and re-engage with appraisers strategically.

With the strategic integration of the Vendor Directory, Connexions enhances its commitment to delivering comprehensive, business-centric tools. This addition aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower our clients, offering a sophisticated platform optimize vendor relationships. Connexions equips mortgage lenders with the confidence to navigate the evolving appraisal landscape and manage their entire appraisal process with accuracy.

About Connexions

Connexions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for lenders, mortgage brokers, appraisers, and appraisal management companies to achieve a faster and more efficient real estate valuation experience. Connexions is backed by The Nationwide Group (TNG) — a pioneer of outsourced financial services software and the leading appraisal management company. Visit www.connexionssoftware.com to learn more and stay updated with the latest by following us on Twitter & LinkedIn.

SOURCE Connexions

