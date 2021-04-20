Introducing 'The Alameda Point Waterfront District' And Its First Residential Rental Community: 'AERO Apartments'

Located on 30-acres of a former Naval Air Station on Alameda's scenic waterfront, AERO Apartments is the first new construction, for-lease multifamily project built in Alameda in the past two decades. AERO residents will enjoy a nonstop 18-minute commute to downtown San Francisco via the District's recently completed Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal.

Being developed in a joint venture between Cypress Equity Investments and Equity Residential, AERO Apartments is on track for move-ins to begin in Q2, 2021.

According to Michael Sorochinsky, Founder and CEO of Cypress Equity Investments, "This incredible location offered a singular opportunity to create a lifestyle option that has all of the advantages of being in San Francisco, but in a waterfront location with expansive views, larger square footages, and at a more competitive price point. The new Ferry terminal makes it truly the most exciting new community to be introduced to the Bay Area in the past decade."

While the master-planned community's infrastructure was under construction, the former naval base's nearby warehouses have become a magnet for local tech and maker companies, as well as leading craft brewers, wineries, and distilleries, earning the moniker, 'Spirits Alley.'

Located at 2000 Ardent Way, Aero Apartments offers 200 pet-friendly apartments across studio, 1-bed, and 2-bedroom layouts. Constructed to the highest of sustainability standards, AERO Apartments is registered for LEED Gold certification.

Explore AERO Apartments at https://www.equityapartments.com/san-francisco/alameda/aero-apartments.

About Cypress Equity Investments

Cypress Equity Investments is a real estate investment company comprised of professionals who have been executing real estate investment strategies for the past three decades. Since 2001, CEI has been executing ground-up and value-add projects in all asset classes, with primary focus on multifamily. Today, Cypress Equity continues to execute Class "A" multifamily development and acquisition strategies in top-tier urban markets throughout the United States. Explore more at www.cypressequity.com.

SOURCE Cypress Equity Investments