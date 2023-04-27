Introducing the ALL-IN Pack: IM Mastery Academy's Bundle of Digital Education Products and Services

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Mastery Academy , a leading online educational platform specializing in financial markets, is proud to announce the launch of the ALL-IN Pack , an all-encompassing bundle of its complete digital education offerings. Available since April 18, the ALL-IN Pack brings together the best of IM Academy's learning resources to empower students with a comprehensive tool kit and resource center to help them better understand financial markets and the e-commerce sector. The ALL-IN Pack is designed to cater to a diverse range of educational needs and learning styles, featuring a variety of academies and strategies to provide its customers with accessible and interactive training.

Key features of the ALL-IN Pack include:

Live Educator Access: Connect to unlimited interactive online sessions with IM Academy educators via GoLive . GoLive sessions are offered in multiple languages on varied days and times to accommodate students in different time zones. Each session customarily lasts one hour and includes the opportunity for students to ask questions and enter into a discussion with the educator about the subject matter of study. Archived Education: Students can access a library of prerecorded video modules for each academy and educator. All prerecorded content is accessible on mobile devices via the IM Academy app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play . Access to All Academies, Strategies, and Tools: Academies include FRX for the forex market, TBX for intraday exchange strategies, DCX for digital currencies, SFX for stocks and futures, ECX for e-commerce, SMX for social media branding, MMX, a self and professional development module, and TLX, a travel and lifestyle service. Applications include Blaze, TBX Swipe Option, Flow, SwipeCoin, and SwipeTrades. Strategies include Harmonics, Scanner, Liberty, Levels, Wolf Rush , and Colors. Tools include IMpulse, ThemeX, ClonerX, ROAS Calc, InterestLookup, and Pixel Tracker.

Unlock your full potential with the ALL-IN Pack and embark on a transformative educational adventure.

For more information about the ALL-IN Pack and IM Mastery Academy's extensive range of digital education products and services, please visit im.academy.

About IM Mastery Academy

IM Mastery Academy sells digital educational products and services focused on teaching skills for the financial markets and the e-commerce sector, delivered online through live, interactive content and supported by a library of prerecorded and app-based content. Based in New York, IM Mastery Academy was founded in 2013 by Chris Terry and Isis Terry to offer learning and education opportunities to adult students on a subscription model. IM Mastery Academy's objective is to provide its customers with accessible and interactive training to enable them to develop skills they could apply to their own businesses.

Note: IM Mastery Academy is not an advisory or broker service. IM Mastery Academy provides online educational services only. Terms and conditions available at im.academy. Students must apply for a membership to enter academies.

