Introducing the Anbio ADL i1910: An Elegant CLIA Analyzer for Comprehensive Clinical Testing

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, proudly presents the Anbio ADL i1910, a fully automated, compact, and affordable CLIA analyzer designed to transform the landscape of clinical diagnostics. With its cutting-edge technology and versatile capabilities, the ADL i1910 offers a comprehensive range of qualitative and quantitative testing options for analytes in human serum, plasma, whole blood, and urine samples.

The ADL i1910 utilizes a direct chemiluminescence method based on acridinium ester, ensuring accurate and reliable results across a wide array of applications. Whether it's hormone detection, myocardial disease screening, infectious disease diagnostics, or tumor-related antigen analysis, the ADL i1910 delivers exceptional performance and meets the diverse needs of modern healthcare professionals.

Key Features of the Anbio ADL i1910:

Extensive Assay Menu: The ADL i1910 boasts an impressive range of 49 developed assays, allowing for both qualitative and quantitative testing of analytes. This comprehensive immunodiagnostic solution enables healthcare providers to access critical information efficiently.

High Throughput: With a remarkable throughput of up to 120 tests per hour, the ADL i1910 significantly enhances laboratory productivity. Rapid turnaround times enable healthcare providers to make timely and informed decisions, ultimately improving patient care.

Compact Footprint: Anbio understands the importance of laboratory space. The ADL i1910 has been meticulously designed to occupy minimal space, making it suitable for laboratories of all sizes. Its small footprint ensures that valuable space can be optimized for other essential equipment.

User-Friendly Interface: The ADL i1910 features an intuitive graphic user interface with a large color touch screen, simplifying operation and minimizing the learning curve. The user-friendly design ensures ease of use for both experienced professionals and new users, enhancing overall efficiency.

"Anbio is proud to introduce the ADL i1910, a breakthrough CLIA analyzer that revolutionizes clinical diagnostics," said Jack Davis, Chief Business Officer at Anbio. "With its advanced technology, extensive assay menu, and impressive throughput, the ADL i1910 provides healthcare professionals with a reliable and efficient solution for a wide range of diagnostic applications."

The Anbio ADL i1910 is set to transform the field of clinical diagnostics, empowering healthcare providers with a cost-effective and comprehensive solution. To learn more about the ADL i1910 and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

