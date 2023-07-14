Introducing the Anbio AF-100S: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, proudly presents the Anbio AF-100S, an automated, compact, and affordable fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) solution designed to transform the landscape of clinical point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. Anbio's AF-100S FIA Solution is a handheld point-of-care immunodiagnostic solution that provides rapid, accurate, and reliable results for a wide range of analytes.  The Anbio AF-100S FIA Solution is a powerful tool that can help healthcare professionals provide better care for their patients. The solution's small size, long battery life, and easy-to-use interface make it ideal for use in a variety of settings, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results.

The AF-100S FIA Solution offers a number of advantages over other point-of-care diagnostic solutions, including:

The AF-100S FIA solution includes a compact FIA analyzer that measures just 195x100x70mm, making it ideal for use in private clinics, urgent care facilities, emergency rooms, and ambulances.

High throughput: The analyzer can process up to 240 tests per hour, making it ideal for high-volume settings.

Long battery life: The analyzer is powered by a lithium battery that provides up to 800 tests per charge, or 20 days of device off time.

Easy-to-use interface: The analyzer features a large color touch screen and a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to operate.

Wide range of assays: The AF-100S FIA Solution offers a wide range of assays for the detection of a variety of analytes, including hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases.

Anbio's AF-100S FIA solution uses fluorescently labeled antibodies or antigens to detect the presence of specific biomolecules in a patient's sample. The sample is mixed with the labeled antibodies or antigens, and if the biomolecule is present, it will bind to the labeled molecules, forming a complex that emits a fluorescent signal. The signal is then measured and compared to a known standard to determine the concentration of the biomolecule in the sample.

"The Anbio AF-100S is set to transform the field of clinical diagnostics, empowering healthcare providers with a cost-effective and comprehensive solution," said Sa Jiang, Chief Marketing Officer at Anbio. "Our FIA solution is small, yet powerful point-of-care immunodiagnostic solution that provides rapid, accurate, and reliable results for a wide range of analytes to provide faster diagnosis and better prognosis to patients."

To learn more about the AF-100S and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

