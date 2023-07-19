Introducing the Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

19 Jul, 2023, 08:53 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic Solutions, proudly presents the Anbio LAMP Solution, an innovative point-of-care Solution designed for easy-to-use but elegantly sophisticated qualitative diagnostics. Anbio's LAMP Solution, or Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification, is a diagnostic technique used to amplify and detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. The LAMP assay is used for various applications, including the detection of infectious diseases. Anbio's LAMP solution has high specificity, sensitivity, and fast results, perfect for over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

Continue Reading
Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing
Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

The LAMP Solution offers a number of advantages over other point-of-care diagnostic Solutions, including:

Anbio LAMP solution for the qualitative detection molecular biomarkers within 20 minutes

Small, mobile, compact, and rechargeable.

Easy-to-use: just collect the sample, put in extraction buffer, and put into reader.

Impressive selection of assays: The LAMP Solution offers a wide range of assays for the detection of a variety of infectious diseases.

The LAMP assay is based on the use of four to six primers that recognize different regions of the target nucleic acid sequence, allowing for a highly specific amplification. The assay is performed under isothermal conditions and does not require thermal cycling like traditional PCR. The reaction produces large amounts of DNA or RNA amplicons, which can be visualized by different methods, such as turbidity, fluorescence, or colorimetric changes.

"The Anbio LAMP Solution is a gamechanger in the POC and OTC space," said Krystal Tu, Global Marketing Director at Anbio. "Or LAMP solution provides easy, rapid, accurate, and reliable results for detection of various infectious diseases, species agnostic."

To learn more about the LAMP Solution and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic Solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total Solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

Media Contact: Krystal Tu
Contact Info: [email protected]
Contact Phone: 6174809213

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Also from this source

Introducing the Anbio AF-100S: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

Introducing the Anbio ADL i1910: An Elegant CLIA Analyzer for Comprehensive Clinical Testing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.