Introducing the Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic Solutions, proudly presents the Anbio LAMP Solution, an innovative point-of-care Solution designed for easy-to-use but elegantly sophisticated qualitative diagnostics. Anbio's LAMP Solution, or Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification, is a diagnostic technique used to amplify and detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. The LAMP assay is used for various applications, including the detection of infectious diseases. Anbio's LAMP solution has high specificity, sensitivity, and fast results, perfect for over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

Anbio LAMP Solution: A Small, Yet Powerful Handheld Analyzer for Rapid, Point-of-Care Testing

The LAMP Solution offers a number of advantages over other point-of-care diagnostic Solutions, including:

Anbio LAMP solution for the qualitative detection molecular biomarkers within 20 minutes

Small, mobile, compact, and rechargeable.

Easy-to-use: just collect the sample, put in extraction buffer, and put into reader.

Impressive selection of assays: The LAMP Solution offers a wide range of assays for the detection of a variety of infectious diseases.

The LAMP assay is based on the use of four to six primers that recognize different regions of the target nucleic acid sequence, allowing for a highly specific amplification. The assay is performed under isothermal conditions and does not require thermal cycling like traditional PCR. The reaction produces large amounts of DNA or RNA amplicons, which can be visualized by different methods, such as turbidity, fluorescence, or colorimetric changes.

"The Anbio LAMP Solution is a gamechanger in the POC and OTC space," said Krystal Tu, Global Marketing Director at Anbio. "Or LAMP solution provides easy, rapid, accurate, and reliable results for detection of various infectious diseases, species agnostic."

To learn more about the LAMP Solution and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic Solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total Solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

