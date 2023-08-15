Introducing the Anbio Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) Solution: Rapid Diagnostic for Laboratory, Point-of-Care, and At-Home Testing

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, proudly presents the Anbio LFA solution, an innovative, easy-to-use, but accurate diagnostic product. Anbio's LFA solution, or Lateral Flow Assay, is a diagnostic technique for detecting antigens (s) such as viral proteins and cancer biomarkers. Anbio's LFA solution has high specificity, sensitivity, and fast results, perfect for laboratory, over the counter (OTC), and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

The LFA solution offers several advantages over other point-of-care diagnostic Solutions, including:

Anbio LFA solution for the qualitative detection of antigens and biomarkers within 20 minutes.

Easy to use: just collect the sample, put it in an extraction buffer, and wait for the result.

An impressive portfolio of different high-quality assays to visually detect analytes for various abnormalities, including cardiovascular, cancer, infectious diseases, drug abuse, and hormone.

Anbio's LFA(Colloidal Gold) utilizes the immunochromatography principle for an extremely versatile and fast method for visually detecting a specific biomarker in a sample. The Anbio LFA (Colloidal Gold) is easy to use and can generate accurate test results within 20 minutes without expensive instrumentation.

"The Anbio LFA solution allows for rapid testing to have early detection of various diseases, as well as mitigate the spread of infectious diseases," said Stefan Raupach, Senior Director of Commercial Operations at Anbio. "Due to the recent pandemic, the LFA solution is familiar to the audience and provides reliable results for detecting various infectious diseases, species agnostic."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to contributing to human health. Our goal to innovate in life sciences has never stopped and is driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes worldwide. Anbio always strives to provide total Solutions in the clinical diagnosis field by offering extensive diagnostic products, including laboratory and point-of-care products.

