Introducing the Anbio Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) Solution: Rapid Diagnostic for Laboratory, Point-of-Care, and At-Home Testing

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

15 Aug, 2023, 08:46 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, proudly presents the Anbio LFA solution, an innovative, easy-to-use, but accurate diagnostic product. Anbio's LFA solution, or Lateral Flow Assay, is a diagnostic technique for detecting antigens (s) such as viral proteins and cancer biomarkers. Anbio's LFA solution has high specificity, sensitivity, and fast results, perfect for laboratory, over the counter (OTC), and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

Continue Reading
Anbio Later Flow Assay Solution Solution
Anbio Later Flow Assay Solution Solution

The LFA solution offers several advantages over other point-of-care diagnostic Solutions, including:

Anbio LFA solution for the qualitative detection of antigens and biomarkers within 20 minutes.

Easy to use: just collect the sample, put it in an extraction buffer, and wait for the result.

An impressive portfolio of different high-quality assays to visually detect analytes for various abnormalities, including cardiovascular, cancer, infectious diseases, drug abuse, and hormone.

Anbio's LFA(Colloidal Gold) utilizes the immunochromatography principle for an extremely versatile and fast method for visually detecting a specific biomarker in a sample. The Anbio LFA (Colloidal Gold) is easy to use and can generate accurate test results within 20 minutes without expensive instrumentation.

"The Anbio LFA solution allows for rapid testing to have early detection of various diseases, as well as mitigate the spread of infectious diseases," said Stefan Raupach, Senior Director of Commercial Operations at Anbio. "Due to the recent pandemic, the LFA solution is familiar to the audience and provides reliable results for detecting various infectious diseases, species agnostic."

To learn more about the LFA solution and Anbio's range of innovative diagnostic solutions, please visit www.anbio.com.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to contributing to human health. Our goal to innovate in life sciences has never stopped and is driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes worldwide. Anbio always strives to provide total Solutions in the clinical diagnosis field by offering extensive diagnostic products, including laboratory and point-of-care products.

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Also from this source

Anbio Biotechnology Highlights the Future of Diagnostic Solutions at AACC 2023

Introducing Anbio's Molecular RT-PCR Solution: Empowering Precision Diagnostics Across Diverse Clinical Applications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.