Introducing the Anthropologie Pop-Up at The Reeds at Shelter Haven

"Stone Harbor has long been a favorite summer playground for Philadelphians, so it's fitting that we're bringing this celebrated Philadelphia-based brand to Stone Harbor this summer," said Ron Gorodesky, president of Refined Hospitality. "We're excited to partner with Anthropologie and provide our guests with a new retail experience they can enjoy between sunbathing and sunset dinners."

Located next to the hotel's renowned Salt Spa at The Reeds, the pop-up will feature Anthropologie signature printed dresses, swimsuits, beach-to-dinner coverups, statement earrings, summer hats and bags, easy to transport mementos and gifts, and beauty products hand-selected by Anthropologie for those who summer in Stone Harbor and its surrounding beach towns. Anthropologie will be spotlighting exclusive designs from Maeve, Erika Pena, Farm Rio, Faithful and more. Beauty brands will also be included throughout the summer, and the pop-up will open with an activation from suncare brand Supergoop, perfect for guests to bring to Stone Harbor's beaches throughout the month of June.

"Our hope at Anthropologie is to evoke the fun of discovery, and travel is an important element of that," said Elizabeth Preis, Chief Marketing Officer for Anthropologie. "This summer, as we look to celebrate going out with friends and family, it makes perfect sense to launch our first hotel-based pop-up. We're excited to bring the thrill of discovery to The Reeds and welcome Stone Harbor's summer crowd into our pop-up shop, curated just for them."

The Anthropologie Pop-Up at The Reeds will open to the public on Friday, May 28, 2021 and run through Monday, September 6, 2021. For hours, directions and more information, please contact the shop at 609-368-0100 ext. 3010.

About The Reeds at Shelter Haven

The 58-room luxury boutique, year-round resort is situated on the bay and two blocks from the beach at the corner of 96th Street and Third Avenue. Ideal for couples, weddings and groups, and family travel, The Reeds offers breathtaking seaside views, stunning sunsets, extraordinary guest rooms with coastal chic design and fireplaces in all suites, five dining outlets, exclusive seasonal resort amenities including bay activities and boat docking, a rooftop lounge, plunge pool and daily yoga, convenient access to Stone Harbor's downtown shopping district, and much more. In 2018, The Reeds unveiled a new guestroom building, full-service luxury spa and fitness facility. For more information, visit www.reedsatshelterhaven.com or call 609-368-0100.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

