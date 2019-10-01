Introducing The Brand New Innovation From HiMirror, HiMirror Slide

Similar to its counterparts within the HiMirror product portfolio, the HiMirror Slide offers in-depth skin analysis measuring a variety of skin factors, and provides personalized tips and product recommendations to improve skin health. The skin's condition is assessed through wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, dark spots, red spots, and pores in order to take measures to improve your overall complexion. The Skin Analysis Engine also curates a photo time-lapse to allow users to really see how their skin is changing, and provides a daily skincare tip to help develop healthy skincare habits.

Reveal which products are really working for you with the world's first intelligent skincare app, "Beauty Box". Beauty Box allows you to maximize your skincare regimen's effectiveness by keeping track of how products are affecting your skin, done via comparisons with related Skin Analysis Engine results. The feature will also alert you of product expiration dates as well as recommend the best products for your skin, based on your measurements and local weather conditions.

For always flawless makeup application, two gorgeous LED light strips with 5 preset scenarios allow users to adjust brightness and warmth freely, as well as digital magnification. Instantly try new makeup looks with the help of the Augmented-Reality Makeup Studio, which allows users to switch between colors, textures, and patterns.

HiMirror Slide offers a variety of entertainment applications so you can stay connected while getting ready. Stream Spotify and Pandora, scroll through Instagram and Facebook, and review your daily horoscope with ease. Watch your favorite YouTube content with the HiTube feature: drag videos freely across the smart panel screen to comfortably view them while getting ready, or minimize to only listen to the audio. You can also check the weather to help prep your look, as well as catch up on the latest news and happenings around the world.

The HiMirror Slide, in a travel-friendly 11" comes equipped with a foldable, rotatable stand for easy storage and both portrait and landscape viewing. Use the mirror itself or slide to reveal the touch panel and access HiMirror Slide's smart features.

The HiMirror Slide will be available on HiMirror.com beginning October 15th, 2019.

About HiMirror/New Kinpo Group

HiMirror is subsidiary of New Kinpo Group, a global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) company that offers its customers lower costs, faster delivery times and world-class product quality. The company's EMS business spans multiple product lines, including storage, printers, network-attached storage (NAS), wireless and broadband, digital home, consumer electronics, wearables, 3D printing, robotics, power management and smart grid, industrial, automotive, security, medical/healthcare, emerging technologies and now beauty. Other subsidiaries, include Cal-Comp, XYZprinting, Kinpo Electronics and AcBel. For more information, visit https://www.himirror.com/us_en/home or http://en.newkinpogroup.com/.

SOURCE HiMirror

Related Links

https://www.himirror.com

