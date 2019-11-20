Introducing the Broadmoor Business Park VeriReady Site

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandoval Economic Alliance announced availability of their first VeriReady (verified site) this morning, Broadmoor Business Park. The site, located near Rio Rancho's City Center at Broadmoor Boulevard and Montezuma in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, contains 13 acres of land for sale or lease ready for quick development.

Broadmoor Business Park offers availability within 11 months and was assembled by a local team of volunteer professionals including Excalibur Realty & Investments , Springer 5 Investments , Mark Goodwin & Associates , Studio Southwest Architects , and Klinger Constructors .

"This project took a great deal of collaboration between our volunteer team, our city, county and community partners, and Mark Goodwin as the certifying engineer on the project, and we can't thank them all enough for being so generous with their time," stated Tom Novak, SEA Board Member and CEO of Klinger Constructors. "These efforts echo the sentiment that Rio Rancho and Sandoval County are ready for business and open for development as we have many more VeriReady projects in the pipeline."

Available incentives and financing mechanisms for a project located on the VeriReady property may include LEDA (Local Economic Development Act) Funds, an Industrial Revenue Bond tax abatement, Local Fee Reductions, and JTIP (Job Training Incentive Program) cash reimbursement from the State of NM.

"This new site is in a growing area of commercial and residential development and ideal for any of SEA's target industries of Life Sciences, Advanced Technology & Manufacturing, and Professional Services & Support. The community already has business clusters in these sectors with Intel, Safelite, Alliance Data, HP, Concentrix, S&P Data, Brycon, Aeroparts, Lectrosonics, Insight Lighting, Sparklight, and DHF Technical Products," claims Jeanie Springer, Partner at Springer 5 Investments and lead on the Broadmoor Business Park project.

Sandoval County and Rio Rancho are emerging as an outstanding choice for business expansion. A low cost of living, exceptional schools, temperate climate and low crime contribute to its excellent quality of life. These assets attributed to its number 30 spot on Money Magazine's annual ranking of the 'Best Places to Live in America.'

About VeriReady & SEA

VeriReady, SEA's verified sites program, was designed in collaboration with site selectors. It provides companies, site consultants, and commercial and industrial realtors with sites ready for immediate construction. The VeriReady site designation means reduced risk and a fast track to success. All VeriReady sites have cleared certification requirements including ownership, entitlements, surveys, site location, surrounding land use, utilities, topography, assessments, transportation & access, audits, environmental studies, and more.

To learn more about VeriReady Sites and the criteria involved, visit https://verireadysites.com/. To learn more about Sandoval Economic Alliance and its communities, visit https://sea-nm.com.

Press Release Contact:

Tiffany Avery, Director of Marketing & Communications

Sandoval Economic Alliance

(505) 404-0340

Tiffany@sea-nm.com

SOURCE Sandoval Economic Alliance

Related Links

http://sea-nm.com

