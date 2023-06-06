Introducing The Business of Impact Podcast: Inspiring Stories of Purpose-Driven Leadership by Wavestone 

News provided by

Wavestone

06 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK  , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wavestone launches The Business of Impact podcast, an engaging and thought-provoking series exploring the journeys of purpose-driven leaders who are making a significant impact in their industries and communities. Hosted by Cecilia Edwards, a partner at the firm, this podcast aims to inspire listeners to transform their businesses and careers by prioritizing social responsibility and sustainable growth.

Each episode of The Business of Impact podcast features in-depth interviews with prominent leaders from various sectors who share their experiences, insights, and lessons learned while creating positive change.

In the first episode, Cecilia Edwards interviews Don Williams, the former Chairman and CEO of Trammell Crow Company. Williams has dedicated the last two decades of his life to strengthening lower-income neighborhoods in Dallas and driving change at the grassroots level.

Upcoming guests in this first season include Karine Rouge, the CEO of Veolia North America Municipal Water, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, former superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, David Lewis, CEO and founder of EV adoption software company MoveEV, and Kristina Lund, the President and CEO of the energy leading AES Indiana and AES Ohio.  

Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Deezer and to the weekly LinkedIn newsletter.  

About Wavestone: 

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

About Cecilia Edwards:  

Cecilia Edwards, Partner at Wavestone, is on a mission to help people realize their potential to change the world and to equip them to do so. Passionate about social responsibility and sustainable growth, Cecilia's thought leadership platform is centered on collaborative transformation to drive societal change. She helps her clients develop challenging yet proactive digital and business transformation agendas that meet business objectives and positively impact our world.  

SOURCE Wavestone

Also from this source

Wavestone Receives Great Place to Work Certification™, along with Management Consulted and Vault Designations

Wavestone Announces the Sale of its Contract Health Check & Benchmarking Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.