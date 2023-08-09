Introducing the Chronicle Tripod by ProMaster

News provided by

ProMaster

09 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMaster, a brand that creates innovative camera accessories to fit seamlessly into a creator's process, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to introduce the Chronicle tripod. The Chronicle improves the image capture process for creators by adapting to every way they want to use it. The Chronicle features two components that introduce patent-pending features into the market:

Continue Reading
Introducing the Chronicle tripod by Kickstarter. When it came to developing this product, we considered the wide range of tools a creator needs to capture their story properly. We built it from the ground up and created a multifunctional stabilizing system with cleverly integrated features that is intuitive to use. Beyond being a great tripod in its own right, it works as an excellent tabletop/ground-level tripod, handheld stabilizer, and monopod with a 3-leg base.
Introducing the Chronicle tripod by Kickstarter. When it came to developing this product, we considered the wide range of tools a creator needs to capture their story properly. We built it from the ground up and created a multifunctional stabilizing system with cleverly integrated features that is intuitive to use. Beyond being a great tripod in its own right, it works as an excellent tabletop/ground-level tripod, handheld stabilizer, and monopod with a 3-leg base.

  • Reimagined Ball Head: An entirely new way to attach a phone or camera to the tripod's ball head. With the turn of a knob, switch between a Dovetail (arca-type) quick release mount for cameras and an adjustable phone clamp. While there are other heads on the market with the ability to convert from camera to phone mounts, this is the first and only ball head that does so using a standard Dovetail quick-release instead of a simple ¼"-20 threaded post.

  • Flexor Multifunctional Center Column: In place of a standard center column, remove the Flexor from the tripod's yoke for a handheld stabilizer to shoot smooth video footage.
  •  
    • Open the Flexor's legs, and the unit becomes a tabletop or ground level tripod.
    • Detach one of the tripod's legs to form a traditional monopod by installing the upper portion of the Flexor, with the ball head attached, to the top of the leg.
    • Unscrew the standard rubber foot from the monopod leg and install the Flexor's bottom section, and gain a monopod with a sturdy 3-leg base. This base has a built-in ball joint for smooth panning and tilting, and a locking collar on the ball joint allows panning movements without tilt.

Ultimately, the Chronicle is a tripod that can do it all, and all in one piece. From taking family photos, shooting landscapes, or capturing anything from sports to astrophotography, take this tripod on day-to-day travels and bigger adventures. A tripod with a truly integrated design and the elements you need, wherever your photography takes you.

The Chronicle on Kickstarter

Back the Chronicle on Kickstarter starting August 22, 2023 at 10 am EST to be one of the first to access this industry-leading tripod.

About ProMaster
ProMaster products are designed by and for fellow creatives, artists, and adventurers. ProMaster products are practical, innovative, and dependable for content creators at every level. Every purchase of a ProMaster item helps support local, independently-owned camera stores. Learn more about ProMaster products: www.promaster.com.

Media Pack

SOURCE ProMaster

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.