Introducing the Ciba Health Pediatric Metabolic Program: Transforming Children's Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciba Health is proud to announce the launch of its Pediatric Metabolic Program, a comprehensive and personalized approach to pediatric healthcare.

The program focuses on addressing the root cause of metabolic health issues in children, providing a holistic and whole person care approach to prevention and treatment. Our team of expert healthcare professionals will work closely with families to develop tailored treatment plans, encompassing nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle modifications.

Ciba Health

"We are thrilled to offer this innovative program to the community," said Innocent Clement, CEO of Ciba Health. "Our goal is to empower families and improve the health and wellbeing of children, setting them up for a lifetime of wellness."

The Pediatric Metabolic Program offers:

* Personalized treatment plans

* Personalized nutritional counseling and therapy

* Exercise programs

* Lifestyle and behavioral modification guidance

* Ongoing support and education

At Ciba Health, we believe every child deserves the best possible start in life. Join us in transforming pediatric healthcare.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact [email protected]

About Ciba Health:

Ciba Health is a digital therapeutics and virtual care platform focused on preventing and reversing chronic conditions utilizing whole-person care and root-cause medicine.

Ciba Health seamlessly blends personalized, high-touch care with cutting-edge technology to cater to the unique needs of each patient. We strive to break the cycle of costly, ineffective treatments by offering tailored solutions for each individual. Our dedicated team, comprising licensed physicians, registered dietitians, and certified health coaches, meticulously analyzes individual medical histories, lifestyles, and biochemistries to develop comprehensive care plans. In addition, through the utilization of connected devices, remote patient monitoring, and proprietary clinical protocols, we empower patients with the knowledge and tools they need to reverse chronic conditions and lead healthy lives.

Media Contact:

Leila Quinn

3103076101

[email protected]

