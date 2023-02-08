Introducing the CleanForce Rainbow Air Purifier: The Silent, Sleek, and Certified True Hepa Air Purifier For Large Spaces

Leveraging Cutting Edge Technology and Design, the CleanForce Rainbow Air Purifier Sets a New Industry Standard for Superior Purification Capacity at an Affordable Price

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has allergies understands the struggle — the never-ending battle of sniffles, watering eyes, sneezing, wheezing, and just about everything in between. Even those who do not struggle with allergies are not exempt from the invisible allergens, dust, lint, mites, pet dander, mold, viruses, and bacteria that can lurk in spaces naked to the eye, wreaking havoc on the immune system.

CleanForce Rainbow Series--Smart True HEPA Air Purifiers

Introducing the CleanForce Rainbow Air Purifier, the new groundbreaking H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home Large Rooms up to 2550 sq ft. Fusing modern technology and contemporary design, CleanForce Air is changing the face of the market with the most versatile air purifier. The Rainbow Air Purifier empowers users to app-control their environment, monitor the air quality they breathe and detect the purification of various allergens, odors, and bacteria.

This unique Multi-integrated™ Filtration Technology traps 99.97% of airborne particles, such as viruses, bacteria, dust, dust mite, pollen, pet dander, lint, mold, and others, down to 0.1 microns, ensuring that individuals, families, and businesses can have peace of mind, sleep soundly and breathe easy in an allergen-free environment.

The CleanForce Rainbow Air Purifier is silent yet powerful, with a 29dB noise level, ideal for babies and light sleepers, Alexa- compatible and voice-controlled, fully customizable, and 100% certified to the highest quality standards — ETL Listed, FCC Certified, CE listed, ROHS Verified, California air resources board (CARB), CA PROP 65 certified, and EPA registered.

"Moving forward, CleanForce plans to continue designing the most affordable high-performance air purifiers to satisfy all customer requirements. Our goal is always to deliver better air for a better life."

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to the community, CleanForce Air's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

To learn more about CleanForce Air, please visit: https://cleanforceair.com/

Or our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BQ2NZYQT

CleanForce Air is an American company dedicated to bringing hi-tech air purifying products to the market. ClearnForce Air makes the latest in air purification technology widely available to improve indoor air quality for families everywhere. To ensure our products perform at the highest levels and incorporate the latest technology, CleanForce partners with the world's most respected testing labs, subjecting all CleanForce purifiers to strict testing to meet and exceed quality control standards for energy efficiency, performance, and safety.

