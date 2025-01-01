(Now your health can be as cutting-edge as your wallet in 2025.)

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CodyMD https://cody.md is the #1 AI Doctor, with a rapidly growing community of over 750,000 humans, and over 1,000 5-star reviews on TrustPilot.

Ready to flex your crytpo and your health to ring in the new year? Dust off that crypto stash and give it a purpose beyond impressing your friends at parties.

For just 50 USD in crypto, you'll lock in a full year of CodyMD the #1AIDoctor —no monthly fees, no drama.

What's in it for you?

Unlimited Access to all CodyMD AI Doctor services : Say goodbye to Dr. Google Anxiety Syndrome (GAS), say hello to your wicked smart AI Doctor.

: Say goodbye to Dr. Google Anxiety Syndrome (GAS), say hello to your wicked smart AI Doctor. A super-exclusive T-shirt for the first 10 sign-ups—think of it like an NFT you can actually wear.

for the first 10 sign-ups—think of it like an NFT you can actually wear. No middleman: Pay directly via your crypto wallet, and boom—you're set.

How to Get the CodyMD Crypto Plan

Go https://cody.md/membership Select CodyMD Crypto Annual Plan We'll send you a secure crypto invoice. Sit back, smugly enjoying healthcare from the future.

"Healthcare doesn't have to be a bore—and neither does your payment," says Dr. Dave Sanders, Founder, CodyMD. "Cody and Crypto is as natural as peanut butter and jelly. 2025 is the year to flex your Crypto and your health."

Snag the CodyMD Crypto Plan while you still can—your body (and your T-shirt collection) will thank you!

About CodyMD

CodyMD, https://cody.md, is the #1 AI Doctor, with a rapidly growing community of over 750,000 humans, and 1,000+ 5-star reviews on TrustPilot. Cody replaces endless scrolling on search engines with quick, personalized medical insights - and so much more.

Contact:

David Sanders, MD

Founder, CodyMD

***@cody.md

