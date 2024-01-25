Introducing The Converter Suite of Products - Revolutionizing Automotive Retail

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outsell unveils The Converter Suite of Products, a cutting-edge solution designed to transform the landscape of automotive retail. This suite comprises three powerful products – Identity Resolution, Connect Plus, and Conquest 2.0 – each offering unique capabilities to enhance customer engagement, drive sales, and provide unprecedented insights.

Outsell prioritizes staying connected with their clients and values the feedback received from dealers and their Innovator Board. In 2023, their Product Roadmap was built from the feedback received and this new Converter Suite of Products addresses top needs and wants from the dealers and innovators. Results show enhanced customer retention, an even greater boost in gross profit, and optimization of marketing efficiencies.

Identity Resolution: Unveiling Customer Insights for Unmatched Engagement

"Today's customers demand a personalized experience, and Identity Resolution within the Converter Suite of Products is our answer to that demand," said Senior Vice President of Product Innovation Gary Marcotte. "It empowers dealers to not only understand but anticipate customer needs, driving sales, service, and retention like never before."

Ever wonder what your customers are doing on your website? Identity Resolution tracks known shopper behavior on dealer websites, utilizing this data to drive more sales, service, and retention. Starting from the first Outsell engagement, it identifies known customers and tracks 67 percent more website activity, leading to better identification of customer interests, improved predictive models, and engagement with 30 percent more customers through tailored messages.

Connect Plus: Seamless Intelligence and Engagement

Connect Plus extends intelligence and engagement into the dealer's first-party data systems, making immediate action easier and seamless. It automatically pushes the latest engagement and insights, increasing efficiency by eliminating the need to leave the system of record. Dealers gain access to the latest customer insights, recent communications, engagement metrics, and Customer Value scores. Additionally, the daily Scouting Report alerts dealers to the latest opportunities, ensuring timely and informed decision-making.

Conquest 2.0: Converting Lost Leads into Loyal Customers

Rethinking conquest, Conquest 2.0 is a new take on turning lost leads, disposers, and net new prospects into customers. Leveraging first-party data, it targets defectors within the dealer's database, both CRM and DMS, resulting in nearly a threefold improvement in opens and engagement compared to third-party conquest alone. The product offers omnichannel first-party conquest campaigns that win back and conquest for sales and service as well as supplemental third-party conquest targeting to gain new customers and drive new sales.

Converter Campaign: Converting Website Traffic to Sales Through Identity Resolution

"Closing the customer journey loop with Outsell, incorporating website activity and driving relevant engagement for our online shoppers, is the ideal progression for our Customer Engagement Platform," said Shaun Kniffin, Marketing and Technology Director of Germain Motor Company. "As an Innovator Board member, witnessing our feedback translate into 2024 innovations resulting from intuitive discussions about our dealerships' core focus – our customers – is truly gratifying. Being part of the beta groups allows us to witness these products in action. By converting website traffic to sales through advanced identity resolution techniques, we've already observed a remarkable 24 percent increase in conversion rates among targeted website shoppers."

Exclusive NADA 2024 Promotion: 20 Percent Discount for Early Adopters

Outsell is offering a limited-time 20 percent discount on the Converter Suite for early adopters who sign up between February 1 and 4 at NADA Conference 2024. Visit Booth #4801W or contact the sales team at [email protected] before February 4 to secure this exclusive offer.

