Introducing The Corbett Hub: A No Subscription Fee MLS for Commercial Real Estate and Business Brokers

News provided by

Corbett Brands

06 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Brands is thrilled to announce "The Corbett Hub," an exclusive, subscription-free MLS platform transforming commercial real estate and business brokering in New England, New York, Southern Florida, and the Greater San Diego area. As an invitation-only network, the Corbett Hub connects elite brokers and industry leaders, setting a new benchmark in the field.

With a cumulative 200+ years of experience and thousands of deals, Corbett Hub's founding members pave the way in structuring any deal to best represent client interests. Notable members include Todd Smith (Corbett Restaurant Group), Bob Flynn (United Brokers Group), Marty Bloom, James Conway (Conway Commercial), Chris DiGuiseppe (Realty Partners Northeast), and Joe Levanto (CRE Brokerage).

Member Benefits:

  • No Subscription Fee: Post listings for free and view businesses and properties for sale or lease.
  • Expanded Listing Reach: Benefit from the multi-state marketing power of the Hub network.
  • Elite Network: Connect with a vetted network of Commercial Real Estate & Business Brokers.
  • Generous Fee Splits: Enjoy above-industry-average sharing percentages of referral fees and commission splits. Benefit from a generous split on business valuation fees.
  • Capital Access: Leverage exclusive lending affiliations for financial support from partnerships with Celtic Bank and Live Oak Bank, prominent SBA 7(a) Lenders.

Key Offerings:

  • Business Valuations: Expert third-party business valuations and appraisals, including Broker Opinion of Value and Business Appraisals authored by credentialed experts.
  • Aggregated Data: Access to unpublished sales, rent data, and deal information.
  • 1031 Exchanges and Sale & Lease Backs: Navigate complex processes with expert guidance to sell a business and exchange proceeds for a new purchase while avoiding potential pitfalls.
  • Professional Referrals: Receive referrals to experienced design and architectural firms for partial build-outs or complete renovations, CPAs, attorneys, security system experts, and more.

The Corbett Hub offers an innovative co-brokering option that paves the way for smoother, less stressful transactions. Brokers can leverage the Hub's powerhouse of experience and connections to provide clients with comprehensive support throughout the transaction. To join the exclusive network and initiate the vetting process, visit CorbettHub.com/member-request.

SOURCE Corbett Brands

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.