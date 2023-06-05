Introducing the D.J. Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals: Empowering the Future of the Industry

SALEM, N.H., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship program, aimed at supporting aspiring insurance professionals in the pursuit of their educational goals. Established by DJ Bettencourt, Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, this scholarship aims to empower talented individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact within the insurance industry.

To be eligible for the scholarship, prospective applicants must be current undergraduates enrolled in a university located within the United States or high school students who are soon to enroll in a university and pursue a degree in an insurance related field.

The selection process for the DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals involves an essay submission. Prospective applicants are invited to submit an essay of under 1,000 words answering the following question: "The insurance industry in the United States has a lot of room for improvement. Describe an issue concerning insurance and how you think it could be solved."

"DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals aims to inspire talented individuals to address the challenges and opportunities present within the insurance industry," said D.J. Bettencourt, Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. "Through this scholarship, we hope to empower students with the necessary resources to pursue their educational goals and foster innovative ideas for improving the insurance landscape."

The DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals is named after its founder, D.J. Bettencourt, who is currently the Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. Born and raised in Salem, New Hampshire, D.J. has had an accomplished career in both public and community service. He attended the University of New Hampshire, where he earned two bachelor's degrees in political science and communication. In 2015, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

The DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals represents D.J. Bettencourt's commitment to supporting the next generation of insurance professionals. By investing in their education, the scholarship aims to foster innovative thinking and drive positive change within the industry.

To learn more about the DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals and apply, please visit the official website at https://djbettencourtscholarship.com/. For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

