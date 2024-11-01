Introducing The Dressage Academy at Synergy Stables: A New Equestrian Training Program for Youth

COLTS NECK, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synergy Stables is proud to announce the launch of The Dressage Academy, a boutique youth-focused dressage training program aimed at cultivating the next generation of dressage riders. Set in the heart of Colts Neck's horse country, The Dressage Academy offers a unique opportunity for young riders under the age of 25 to develop their skills in the timeless art of dressage under the guidance of world-class trainers.

Nicole DelGiorno Quinn and Nicole

The Olympic sport of dressage, sometimes referred to as "horse ballet," dates back to 355 B.C. as a method of training cavalry horses for battle. What began as a means to improve a horse's agility in war has evolved into a celebrated equestrian discipline that showcases the harmony between horse and rider. The Dressage Academy at Synergy Stables continues this tradition, blending the beauty of dressage with a rigorous training program designed specifically for youth.

Meet the Head Trainer: Nicole DelGiorno Leading the Academy is Nicole DelGiorno, a decorated youth competitor and four-time medalist at the North American Youth Dressage Championships (NAYC). Nicole is not only a seasoned dressage competitor, but also a dedicated mentor. She currently serves as the Chef d'Equipe for a U.S. NAYC team, and as a board member for Dressage at Devon, The Dressage Foundation, and Dressage4Kids. Many of her students have followed in her footsteps, earning medals and top rankings in national and international dressage competitions.

What Sets The Dressage Academy Apart? At The Dressage Academy, horsemanship is key. "Our program's foundation is horsemanship," says DelGiorno. "Safety is paramount, and we believe the best way to ensure it is by teaching kids to care for their horses, not just ride them. Parents want their children to be safe, especially when riding a 1,000-pound animal. By focusing on building a partnership between horse and rider, we prepare them for the complexities of the sport."

DelGiorno's commitment to personalized instruction is echoed by long-time student Quinn Ridgway, who says, "Nicole takes so much time with the kids. It's not just a 45-minute riding lesson. It's one-on-one instruction and ongoing mentorship. Her students always get her full attention, and I think every parent who comes here remarks on her level of focus and passion."

Why Dressage? "Dressage is the foundation of almost every equestrian sport," DelGiorno explains. "Starting in dressage gives riders the skills they need to excel in any equestrian discipline. Unfortunately, youth-only programs like ours are extremely rare, but we're thrilled to be one of the few in the country."

Join The Dressage Academy The Dressage Academy at Synergy Stables is now enrolling students for the upcoming season.

https://www.thedressageacademy.com/

SOURCE Synergy Stables