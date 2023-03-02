Introducing the DYU T1 electric bike: The innovative, stylish, and versatile E-bike for everyone

New DYU T1 20-inch 15.5mph 36V 250W electric bike with torque sensor for city riding

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYU, a leading electric bike manufacturer, is proud to introduce its latest product, the DYU T1 Electric Bike. This e-bike is the perfect solution for those who are looking for a reliable, stylish, and eco-friendly mode of transportation.

The DYU T1 Electric Bike boasts a 250W motor and 10Ah battery that can achieve a top speed of 15.5 mph and travel up to 30 miles on a single charge. The e-bike features three riding modes – pedal assist, throttle, or pure pedal – allowing riders to choose the mode that suits their preference.

What sets the DYU T1 Electric Bike apart from its competitors is its innovative torque sensor technology. Unlike other e-bikes that use speed or cadence sensors, the T1 utilizes a torque sensor that measures the force applied to the pedals and adjusts the power output accordingly, providing a smooth and natural riding experience.

The e-bike is designed to be sleek, modern, lightweight, and foldable, featuring a magnesium alloy frame that weighs only 48 lbs. Its 3-stage folding mechanism allows it to be easily folded and stored in a car trunk or home. The step-through design, adjustable seat, and handlebar height make it suitable for riders of various shapes and sizes.

Safety is a top priority for DYU, and the DYU T1 Electric Bike is no exception. It comes equipped with front and rear mechanical disc brakes that ensure reliable stopping power in any weather condition. The e-bike also has a high-luminance LED headlight for increased visibility during night rides, as well as 20-inch vacuum tires that are wear-resistant and shock-absorbing, and a Shimano 7-speed shifter for tackling various terrains with ease.

"We're thrilled to introduce the DYU T1 Electric Bike and we're committed to developing cutting-edge products that are accessible to everyone. Our goal is to create electric bikes that are stylish, convenient, and affordable, and we're confident that the DYU T1 is just the start of what's to come." Says, the CEO of the DYU company.

The DYU T1 Electric Bike is available for purchase at dyucycle.com for $869 (regular price $969), with free shipping within Europe and the USA. Customers will receive a one-year warranty on parts and labor, as well as lifetime technical support from our friendly customer service team.

For more information on the DYU T1 Electric Bike or to place an order, please contact us at [email protected]. Visit our website at dyucycle.com to learn more about our products and services.

DYU is a leading electric bike manufacturer that designs and produces innovative and high-quality e-bikes for customers around the world. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for cycling, DYU aims to provide customers with the best electric bike experience possible.

