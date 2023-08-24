Introducing The Edgewooders: Preserving Nature, Protecting Our Future

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of passionate community members has come together to form The Edgewooders, a newly established non-profit organization committed to safeguarding the precious natural resources that define our local environment. The Edgewooders' primary mission is to prevent the destruction of the Upper Goose Creek Wildlife Corridor in Boulder, Colorado, and ensure its preservation for future generations.

The Upper Goose Creek Wildlife Corridor, a vital ecosystem within our community and city limits, is facing an imminent threat. A five-block section of the riparian wonder, between 19th Street and 24th Street is at risk of being lost forever due to the City of Boulder's proposed "Upper Goose & Twomile Canyon Creek Flood Mitigation Plan," specifically in the "UGC Reach 6" section of the plan. The proposed plan includes the destruction of over one hundred cottonwood and crack willow trees, and the channelization of Upper Goose Creek, which could have devastating consequences for the delicate balance of wildlife and plant life that call this area home.

The Edgewooders recognize the importance of protecting our environment and maintaining the integrity of our local ecosystems. Through dedicated efforts and a united commitment, the organization aims to prevent the irreversible destruction of the Upper Goose Creek Wildlife Corridor. By collaborating with community members, environmental experts, and concerned citizens, the Edgewooders seek to raise awareness about the ecological significance of this corridor and advocate for alternative flood mitigation strategies that do not compromise its ecological health.

"The Edgewooders believe that responsible flood mitigation and environmental preservation can go hand in hand," says Brian Bennett, Steering Committee member. "Our goal is to work collaboratively with the City of Boulder and fellow residents to find a solution to flood mitigation that protects both our community and our natural resources. We invite everyone who shares our commitment to visit our website, www.Edgewooders.org , to learn more about our cause, join our efforts, and make a donation to support our mission."

The Edgewooders encourage all members of the Boulder community and beyond to stand together in the fight to preserve the Upper Goose Creek Wildlife Corridor. Through advocacy and collective action, the organization aims to ensure that this valuable ecosystem remains a source of wonder and inspiration for generations to come.

For more information about the Edgewooders and how you can make a difference, please visit www.Edgewooders.org .

