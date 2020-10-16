Introducing 'The Elf Games', This Season's Must-Have Holiday Title

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season just got a lot more interesting thanks to the launch of The "Elf Games", a story about sportsmanship, imagination, and determination. The North Pole serves as the festive backdrop for this children's book that was co-authored by Chad Scott with contributions from his wife and three children.

"This book is meant to entertain young readers all the while educating them on the importance of good sportsmanship," said Chad Scott, author of "The Elf Games." "As a father of three, I wanted to create something with my family that would put a youth sports-spin on the magical Christmas stories we've heard throughout the years."

Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, Chad, along with his wife and kids, used their imaginations and leaned into their entrepreneurial spirit to create something meaningful for families everywhere.

"The Elf Games" leverages the timeless underdog plot and breathes new life into the magical Christmas stories we've grown to love as Connor, the protagonist of this story, and his new teammates, take on a group of mischievous elves, with the help of one very jolly Coach Claus.

Readers learn important values and lessons as they get a front-row seat to watch Connor and his teammates on Santa's Squad go on an adventure in the North Pole.

Spend the holiday season with loved ones by diving into this inspiring and entertaining story and pre-order your copy of "The Elf Games" today.

About "The Elf Games"

From sportsmanship to empathy and everything in between, "The Elf Games" shares valuable and inspiring lessons within this beautifully written and illustrated holiday title. In fact, Peter Foyo has said "The Elf Games" is "The most beautifully illustrated and unique Christmas story for kids in 2020!" The holidays are around the corner, and "The Elf Games", which combines education with entertainment, is the perfect story that young readers are sure to enjoy.

SOURCE Chad and Mary Scott