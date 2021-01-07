Introducing The Endo Frame, an Innovative Eight-Feature Accessory for the Peloton Bike

Universal speaker mount positioned at ear level for unobstructed sound quality

Easy-to-access water bottle holder and 32-ounce Endo Flask

Universal phone mount that keeps your device sweat free and within reach

Conveniently placed towel hook and two microfiber fitness towels

Tablet ledge that holds standard sized iPads and eReaders

Hooks to hang cycling shoes and keep off floor

Tool organizer for quick bike adjustments

Custom molded anti-bacterial wipe dispenser to keep your bike germ-free

"The goal and challenge of developing The Endo Frame was to design a product that looks, feels and functions like a natural extension of a $2,000 bike," said Endo Fitness co-founder Phil Bunting. "We improved a beloved product by offering riders a multitude of features and benefits currently missing from the stock Bike."

The injection-molded Endo Frame uses a high-strength ABS polycarbonate along with a slot-and-tab modular design to enable riders to customize their experience based on their personal preferences. Vacant slot positions will accommodate future Endo accessories in addition to the eight features in the initial model.

The Endo Frame will be available for pre-order on January 14 starting at $159. The package includes nearly $100 in bonus accessories including a 32-ounce Endo Flask, two quick drying fitness towels and a $30 coupon for BioSteel. Access to early bird pricing and delivery begins today at www.getendoit.com.

For every 10 Endo frames sold, one bike and helmet will be donated to a child-in-need through the non-profit Free Bikes 4 Kidz.

"The pandemic forced all of us to reevaluate our exercise routines and reimagine the home gym," Bunting said. "We believe The Endo Frame will customize the workout experience and help users achieve their fitness goals."

About Endo Fitness

Endo Fitness, LLC is a Portland, Oregon-based company started by husband and wife Peloton riders Phil and Carla Bunting, Product Engineer Steven Dodson, and Creative Director Peter Ahlberg. Bunting's previous inventions have been featured in publications such as GQ, Uncrate, Valet, Gear Patrol, AIROWS, and The Art of Manliness. Dodson and Ahlberg have collaborated on projects with GE, OAKLEY, Starbucks, BUELL, Google, The New York Times, Nestle and Kaiser Permanente. For more about Endo Fitness, visit www.getendoit.com.

