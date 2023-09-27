Introducing the Exciting New IE Flea Market: A Treasure Trove of Unique Finds, Technology and Community Spirit

PERRIS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the grand opening of the highly anticipated IE Flea Market, a haven for treasure hunters, bargain seekers, and community enthusiasts alike. This vibrant addition to Perris, California promises to captivate visitors with its diverse array of vendors, lively atmosphere, and a shared love for all things vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind. The IE Flea Market has accumulated local and national sponsors such as Perris Matters, Within Nature.Info and New Life Growers, Oduwapay, Doll Houze Beauty Bar, Black Panther Strong Cosmetics, What's Up With Riverside and more to come.

Located in the heart of Perris, California at the Perris Fairgrounds, the IE Flea Market is set to revolutionize the local shopping scene by providing a platform for local artisans, entrepreneurs, technology and collectors to showcase their talents and wares. With an emphasis on sustainability and supporting local businesses, this market aims to create a hub where creativity thrives and community connections flourish.

Key features and highlights of the IE Flea Market include:

Eclectic Vendor Selection: The IE Flea Market boasts a carefully curated selection of vendors, offering an impressive range of vintage clothing, antiques, handmade crafts, artwork, jewelry, home decor, clothes, shoes and much more. Visitors can expect to stumble upon hidden gems and unique finds at every corner.



Food and Beverage Delights: In addition to the treasure trove of shopping opportunities, the IE Flea Market will tantalize taste buds with an assortment of local food vendors offering delectable treats. From artisanal snacks to gourmet food trucks, there will be something to satisfy every craving.



Family-Friendly Atmosphere: The IE Flea Market is designed to be an inclusive space for all ages. Families can enjoy a wholesome day out, with kid-friendly activities, live entertainment, and a welcoming environment that encourages exploration and discovery.



Community Engagement: The IE Flea Market is more than just a shopping experience; it aims to foster a sense of community and togetherness. The market will regularly host workshops, live performances, and educational events to create an engaging platform for visitors to connect with local talents and learn new skills.

J. Cavitt Founder of the IE Flea Market states, "We are thrilled to introduce the IE Flea Market, a vibrant gathering place where the community can explore, discover, and connect. With a diverse array of vendors, unique treasures, and a welcoming atmosphere, we invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey, as we celebrate local talent, foster sustainable shopping, and create lasting memories together."

The IE Flea Market will open its doors to the public on October 21st and 22nd, 2023 at the Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California. The market will operate every 1st and 3rd weekend of each month on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 4pm. Admission is free, and ample parking is available for visitors' convenience.

Visit our website www.iefleamarket.com follow us thru social media @theiefleamarket for exciting updates and sneak peeks leading up to the grand opening.

We look forward to welcoming the community to the IE Flea Market and creating unforgettable experiences for all who visit.

SOURCE IE Flea Market