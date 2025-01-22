Introducing the Fab Five: Antonia Saint NY Releases New Vida Heels, Crafted to Support Great Heights with the Patented Slim SoftSurround System

Trailblazing Entrepreneur and Co-Founder of the Ingenious THINX Brand, Antonia Saint Dunbar is Disrupting Footwear with the Highest Heels Meant for All-Day Wear

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Antonia Saint NY (https://antoniasaintny.com/) unveils the new Vida Collection, known as the Fab Five, featuring five new heels that redefine comfort and style, designed by CEO/Chief of Design Antonia Saint Dunbar. Launching in mid-February, the collection incorporates the most streamlined creation of their patented Slim SoftSurround System, a revolutionary footwear technology. This system combines sneaker-like comfort hidden within an elegant 90MM heel design, offering soft, contouring cushioning around the entire foot, enhanced support for pressure points, and a more flexible foam insole and outsole for superior comfort. With generous toe room and a cushioned, sculpted heel area, the Vida Collection ensures unparalleled comfort and balance, no matter the heel height.

The Vida comes in five models at a more accessible pricepoint than other luxury brands handmade in Spain the Sweetheart ($245), the Classic ($245), the Half D'Orsay ($255), the D'Orsay Lasso ($275), and the T-Strap ($275). The Fab Five comes in a variety of colors and textures, boasts all-inclusive sizing; covering sizes 4-13, and offers the choice between a narrow, standard, wide, or wider fit.

"From as early as I can remember, I was acutely aware that women's shoes were a product of a male-dominated industry," said Antonia Saint Dunbar, CEO and Chief of Design at Antonia Saint NY. "While many designs have dazzled over the years, none were made for the realities of daily wear. It struck me like lightning—why are products designed for women being crafted by those who will likely never wear them? I realized the change the industry needed wouldn't happen without some disruption of the "status quo." Women deserve to feel empowered, feminine, and confident—without sacrificing comfort or beauty. That's what I set out to redefine."

Antonia Saint NY began its journey on Kickstarter, achieving an extraordinary milestone. By market-testing Version 1.0 of its comfort technology—concealed within two reimagined classic shoe silhouettes—and introducing a unique Fitting App for sizing, the brand garnered $2.1 million in global pre-orders within just 90 days. This success positioned Antonia Saint NY among the top 120 campaigns in Kickstarter history.

After years of trials, unforeseen challenges, and tireless effort, Antonia Saint NY finally broke through a tight knit factory network to innovate from the standard means of production, and secured the right forward-thinking partners to make the patented technology seamlessly built into classic silhouettes at high heights, culminating in the Fab Five Vida Collection. With ground-breaking technology design and meticulously crafted, hand-made styles, the collection reflects Saint's vision of a better way. Just as she revolutionized the market with her first company, THINX, and sparked a global movement, her commitment to innovative design and the need for a solution, drove her to create the patented Slim SoftSurround System. Today, this disruptive technology is featured in every pair of Antonia Saint NY shoes that are made by hand in Spain.

Antonia Saint NY creates footwear solutions for women and others who need them. Antonia believes that you should be supported in feeling as great as you look, so you can be busy fulfilling your destiny and not be distracted by something as simple as pain from your footwear.

That's why the brand makes essential, classic shoe silhouettes that feel soft on the inside, with the patented SoftSurround System™ so you can keep 100% of your mind present in your life, and focused on fulfilling your dreams. For more information visit https://antoniasaintny.com/.

