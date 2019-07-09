Introducing the Farmers Market™ Collection by Yankee Candle®

"On a visit to your local farmers market, you're inspired by the friendly faces, just-picked and home-baked treats and a warm sense of community," says Anna Whitton, vice president of brand marketing, The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. "The fragrances in the Farmers Market Collection help you bring those feelings home, where you can share them with friends and family in a celebration of fall."

Six new fragrances bring the inviting farmers market atmosphere of freshness, abundance and friendliness into the home:

Ciderhouse – The ultimate autumn harvest treat…freshly pressed apples, lightly spiced and ready to sip.

Dried Lavender & Oak – Hand tied bunches of lavender mill about the woodsy scent and spices of an outdoor farmers market.

Farmstand Festival – The inviting scents of an autumn market: mulled fruits and rich berries paired with the rustic scent of weathered woods…the perfect fall afternoon.

Golden Chestnut – Grab a scoop of warm chestnuts roasted with ground spices, woodsy herb and a touch of citrus.

Persimmon & Brown Sugar – A fresh market pie of ripe persimmon with sweet, golden pastry…a homemade delight.

Sweet Maple Chai – An overflowing mug of chai-spiced milk and maple syrup swirled to creamy perfection.

Price: $29.50 MSRP – Large Classic Jar or Large 2-Wick Tumbler; $26.50 MSRP – Medium Classic Jar or Medium 2-Wick Tumbler; $21.00 MSRP – Medium Perfect Pillar™; $17.00 MSRP – Regular Tumbler; $11.00 MSRP – Small Classic Jar; $10.00 MSRP – Tealight; $2.00 MSRP – Sampler

To learn more about the Farmers Market Collection, visit www.yankeecandle.com or visit the brand's Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Pinterest (TheYankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle) or Twitter (@theyankeecandle). Join the conversation using #FallInLoveWithYC.

About The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50 year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com .

SOURCE The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.yankeecandle.com

