Introducing "The Firefly": A curved face video reception counter with locking storage

"We designed The Firefly with our customers' needs firmly in mind, recognizing that space is often a premium in commercial and event settings," said Randall Harju, CEO. "This innovative curved video reception counter not only provides secure, locking storage but also maximizes the visual impact of any area, making it perfect for trade shows, events, and even church environments where a powerful and engaging presence is essential."

Redefining Visual Engagement with Flexible Curved Video

3DL Design's new offering centers on advanced curved video technology, providing solutions that are flexible, custom-sized, and highly impactful. This technology allows for the integration of dynamic visual content into previously static or underutilized surfaces, such as curved cabinets, walls, or counters. The unique aspect of this product lies in its ability to adapt to diverse architectural and design requirements, limited only by imagination. Unlike traditional flat-panel displays, these flexible video components can conform to virtually any curved surface, creating immersive and attention-grabbing installations.

Introducing "The Firefly"

A prime example of this innovative approach is "The Firefly," a new curved face video reception counter. This product integrates the flexible video display directly on to the counter's surface, offering a dynamic and modern focal point. Beyond its visual appeal, "The Firefly" also incorporates practical features such as locking storage, blending high-tech display with functional design.

This technology is particularly well-suited for environments demanding high visual impact and efficient use of space, including trade shows, events, and church settings. By transforming everyday elements into vibrant video canvases, 3DL Design delivers a distinct competitive advantage, offering a product currently unrivaled in the market. This development underscores the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual communication and design.

Media Contact:

Randall Harju – [email protected]

Aileen DeJesus – [email protected]

Since 1985, 3DL Design has delivered marketing support services for tradeshows, retail and events. Production, warehousing and staging is facilitated in our 365,000 sq. ft. building location in Zion, IL. We have complete graphic production capabilities including large format digital printing for fabric and solid surfaces. Put our decades of experience on your side to make your next event exceed your expectations.

SOURCE 3DL Design