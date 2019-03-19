Introducing the First Precision Autosteering Mobile App

AgJunction Eliminates Need for an Expensive Display

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Thanks to a new app being introduced today, farmers are no longer beholden to the exclusive and costly autosteer displays typically required by their autosteer service providers. AgJunction (TSX:AJX), the Autosteering Company™, today launched its updated Whirl™ app. This update empowers farmers to turn any mobile device into the display for AgJunction's Wheelman™ autosteer products – Wheelman Pro and Wheelman Flex.

"The Whirl app has all the functionality of other autosteer displays," said Jeff Morris, AgJunction chief marketing officer. "The app is able to create straight line or contoured paths, record what you are putting down in the field and the respective location, and pause when farmers need to set a marker and return to point. We're planning to push out regular updates to the app, at no additional cost to farmers and no in-app purchase required. This will ensure farmers are always operating their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology."

The new app easily connects the mobile device wirelessly to Wheelman and cellular service is not necessary for operation. Whirl is compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices, including tablets, and can be downloaded from the respective app stores. It even works on the entry-level Amazon Fire Tablet that sells for less than $50.

Morris continued: "The ag industry is getting to a place where autosteer has become more of a necessity than a luxury. Until now, autosteer wasn't attainable or affordable by every farmer because of the cost and complexity of the solutions being offered today. And other autosteer technology is really limited when it comes to the equipment it supports. Our vision is autosteering for every farmer, and that's why we introduced Wheelman – an all-in-one, do-it-yourself, affordable solution. Now every farmer can have access to the most current autosteer technology at a reasonable price. We also believe farmers should be able to keep their technology current without any recurring or unexpected fees. So, after your Wheelman purchase, the Whirl app will keep your Wheelman up-to-date with no additional subscription fees or upgrade costs required."

The Wheelman™ lineup of simple, affordable autosteering systems that can benefit every farm, was introduced earlier this year. Starting at just $3995, each Wheelman Pro and Wheelman Flex comes with everything a farmer needs for easy installation and operation (install kit, IMU, smart antenna, power cable), at no additional cost. And, the Wheelman Flex offers an additional benefit allowing farmers to easily move and use the autosteer system between their other equipment, further reducing the overall cost of outfitting a farming operation with autosteering.

Farmers can purchase a complete Wheelman system today at www.HandsFreeFarm.com. Just choose a tractor from more than 850 makes and models supported today, select the Wheelman system, and purchase. It will be shipped to your doorstep in a couple of days.

To purchase or learn more about Wheelman Pro, Wheelman Flex or Whirl, visit www.HandsFreeFarm.com.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 130 fundamental steering and machine control patents. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, and Whirl™ and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction has locations in California, Arizona, and Australia, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company's vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Agjunction Inc.

Related Links

http://corp.agjunction.com/Home.aspx

