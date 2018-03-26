Introducing the First Top 50 'Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers' List

"Financial advisers and wealth managers work really hard to do a great job for their clients, regardless of what business model they operate under," explained Suzanne Siracuse, Vice President/Publisher, InvestmentNews. "Either as entrepreneurs or enterprises, these firms have built supportive cultures where advisers can thrive while helping clients plan for the future. By shining a spotlight on those firms, we seek to help boost the morale, engagement, and retention of employees across the industry, as well as attract next-gen advisers and career-changers."

To help bring about this much-needed recognition of the financial advice and wealth management industry firms with the best practices and internal cultures, InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. BCG has a 14-year track record of compiling lists of firms with the best human resource practices in a wide range of industries throughout the US, Canada and UK.

"Making this list is no accident. Creating environments where employees love to come to work is the direct result of a very deliberate and intentional strategy to prioritize employee engagement," said Peter Burke, President, Best Companies Group. "The winners have just strengthened their employer brand and will enjoy the benefits of lower turnover, higher-quality job applicants, and a huge boost to employee morale."

The inaugural list of top firms in the financial advisory industry spans the nation and includes 33 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), four independent broker-dealer advisory firms, and 12 hybrids. The 50 firms excelled most in employee engagement by staff communication and transparency. They also beat the competition by providing outstanding benefit packages.

To participate in the program, firms needed to be an RIA or affiliated with an independent broker-dealer (IBD), in business for a minimum of one year, and have at least 15 full-time employees.

BCG uses a two-part process to gather detailed data about each participating company, and share this independent data with InvestmentNews to report the ranking. The first part is an Employer Questionnaire filled out by each firm detailing company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. The other component is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey with an in-depth set of 78 statements requiring employees to respond on a one- to five-point Likert scale of agreement, as well as two open-ended questions and seven demographic questions.

On May 15, 2018, InvestmentNews will host an awards luncheon to announce the numerical rankings and top firms in each size category. The honorees are listed in alphabetical order below. For more information about the awards luncheon, please visit http://www.investmentnews.com/BPTWevent.

2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers

(Listed Alphabetically)

Accredited Investors Wealth Management, Edina, MN

Adviser Investments LLC, Newton, MA

AEPGS Wealth Strategies, Warren, NJ

Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Inc., Washington, DC

Axial Financial Group, Burlington, MA

Balasa Dinverno Foltz LLC, Itasca, IL

Bartholomew & Company, Inc., Worcester, MA

Berman McAleer LLC, Timonium, MD

Bronfman Rothschild, Rockville, MD

BSW Wealth Partners, Boulder, CO

Carson Wealth Management Group, Omaha, NE

Cassaday & Company, Inc., McLean, VA

Cedar Brook Group, Cleveland, OH

Center for Financial Planning, Southfield, MI

CIC Wealth, Rockville, MD

CJM Wealth Advisers, Ltd., Fairfax, VA

Covington Capital Management, Los Angeles, CA

Exemplar Financial Network, Crystal Lake, IL

Fragasso Financial Advisors, Pittsburgh, PA

Greenspring Wealth Management, Towson, MD

Gurtin Municipal Bond Management, Solana Beach, CA

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, Long Beach, CA

JMG Financial Group, Downers Grove, IL

Lassus Wherley, New Providence, NJ

Legacy Wealth Management, Inc., Memphis, TN

Merit Financial Advisors, Alpharetta, GA

Miracle Mile Advisors, Los Angeles, CA

Modera Wealth Management, LLC, Westwood, NJ

Moneta Group, Clayton, MS

MRA Associates, Phoenix, AZ

NCA Financial Partners, Cleveland, OH

Pell Wealth Partners, Rye Brook, NY

Pensionmark Financial Group, Santa Barbara, CA

Per Stirling Capital Management, LLC, West Lake Hills, TX

Petersen Hastings Investment Management, Kennewick, WA

Private Ocean LLC, San Rafael, CA

Private Vista, LLC, Chicago, IL

Provise Management Group, LLC, Clearwater, FL

RegentAtlantic, Morristown, NJ

Richard P. Slaughter Associates, Inc., Austin, TX

Savant Capital Management, Rockford, IL

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, Los Angeles, CA

Signature Family Wealth Advisors, Norfolk, VA

SignatureFD, LLC, Atlanta, GA

SYM Financial Advisors, Winona Lake, IN

The Colony Group, Boston, MA

Tolleson Wealth Management, Dallas TX

True North Advisors, Dallas TX

West Financial Services, McLean, VA

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through our weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however and wherever they need it.

The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. InvestmentNews is part of Crain Communications, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.investmentnews.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group (BCG) is dedicated to establishing "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs in an effort to distinguish companies who demonstrate and are superior in workplace excellence. The very mission of Best Companies Group is to "identify and recognize" places of employment that are leading the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.

BCG is a division of BridgeTower Media, a multi-title publishing and events company located in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. BridgeTower Media publishes the Central Penn Business Journal, Central Penn Parent, Lehigh Valley Business, NJBIZ, Next Magazine, and a host of other well-respected publications.

For more information, please visit www.bestcompaniesgroup.com.

