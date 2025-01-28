Introducing the Flair Bridge Pro: Hybrid Heating Made Easy

The First Integrated, Multi-Zone, Wireless Thermostat Platform for Boilers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flair , a leading provider of smart home HVAC control solutions, today announced the launch of the Bridge Pro , a cutting-edge Staged Heating (Integrated Controls) communication and control interface between ductless heat pumps (DHPs), boilers and electric baseboards.

The Bridge Pro directly integrates to boilers or electric baseboards with Dry/Wet contacts to support up to 7 zones. Post this Meet the Flair Bridge Pro: The first integrated, multi-zone, wireless thermostat platform for boilers.

The Bridge Pro, powered by Flair's innovative hvacOS™ platform, delivers a simple, flexible, cost-effective and energy-efficient approach to Staged Heating. It directly integrates to boilers or electric baseboards via 24 VAC and Dry/Wet contacts to support up to seven heat zones. Configured and managed in the Flair App, it enables full control of staged heating systems and rapid installation without C-Wire pulls.

"The Bridge Pro represents a major step forward in staged heating control. By combining Flair's advanced hvacOS™ technology with the simplicity and versatility of industry standard equipment interfaces, we're providing HVAC professionals with unmatched solutions to enhance comfort and efficiency for homeowners, while reducing installation time and complexity." - Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO, Flair

Key features of the Flair Bridge Pro include:

24 VAC and RS-485 BUS HVAC equipment interfaces.

Dry/Wet contacts to support up to seven boiler or electric baseboard zones.

Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and 915 MHz communication interfaces for fully wireless solutions.

Simplified installation without requiring C-Wire pulls for boiler or baseboard thermostats.

Flair Puck Pro or Smart Thermostats integration to manage DHP heat staging.

The Bridge Pro can also provide direct access to Integrated Controls rebates and significant additional incentives for the purchase of DHPs in many markets.

The Bridge Pro is now in stock and available exclusively for professionals through selected distributors and Flair's Pro portal . Interested contractors, dealers, builders, and distributors can register on Flair's website to access this innovative product.

About Flair

Flair is a leading provider of smart home heating, cooling, and energy efficiency solutions, empowering homeowners and HVAC professionals with innovative technology that address the most common home comfort, control and efficiency challenges. Our hvacOS™ platform integrates the Flair app and cutting-edge devices with the most common HVAC equipment, thermostats, and smart home systems to deliver high-performance solutions for home airflow management, hybrid heating, and ductless controls. flair.co

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Flair