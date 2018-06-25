Introducing The Flower District's New Secret Garden -- Moxy Chelsea, Opening This Fall

Designed by architects Stonehill Taylor, the building honors the neighborhood with its industrial façade and soaring, greenhouse-style atrium. TAO Group will debut brand-new dining and drinking concepts in partnership with Francesco and Lorenzo Panella of the legendary Antica Pesa in Rome and Brooklyn, including a ristorante, caffè, pasticceria, as well as a cocktail bar and lounge offering a gourmet take on Italian street food.

Moxy Chelsea marks the second collaboration by Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group, the team behind Moxy Times Square. As guests enter through the fragrant, overgrown flower shop, designed by Yabu Pushelberg, they will be welcomed by four butcher blocks suspended dramatically from the 12-foot ceiling, acting as check-in kiosks, replacing a traditional reception desk — if they haven't already accessed mobile check-in and keyless entry through the Marriott Mobile App. Other characteristically playful entryway design features include a digital word-play LED art installation on the ceiling, flashing phrases like "Good Morning, Stranger" and "You Love Me, You Love Me More" as well as a sculptural wood-cast concrete staircase leading from the check-in area to the lobby lounge.

The ground floor café, ristorante and second-floor lobby, designed by Rockwell Group, unfold as a collection of dining and lounging spaces that transform seamlessly from work to play throughout the day. Tucked into the bustle of Manhattan's historic Flower District, guests encounter a botanically inspired design and crafted romance seen through a thoroughly modern lens. Spanning the front façade, the glass-enclosed conservatory will envelop guests in sunlight and lush vegetation, with a three-story-high living wall and greenhouse-style windows. Beyond the two meeting studios and co-working lounge will be an outdoor garden terrace with vintage Italian flair complete with a Neapolitan-style pizza oven and made-for-Moxy bocce drinking game.

Bedrooms, designed by Yabu Pushelberg, are filled with whimsical details, while reflecting a careful consideration of space and functionality. Ten-foot ceilings and full height, wall-to wall windows, drench the rooms with sunlight. A restrained, muted color palette conveys a feeling of openness—warm, wood-like floors, army-green mosaic tile, striped drapes, and wax-dipped canvas headboards convey notions of hand-wrought craft, honest materials, and nostalgic wit. Each cozy, exceptionally efficient bedroom will include custom-designed, multipurpose, foldaway furniture, which hangs on an open pegboard wall. Bathrooms will feature walk-in rain showers with cheeky phrases printed on its tiles like "Some Regrets" and "Wild Thing." Room types will include king rooms, double/doubles and quad bunk rooms as well as a hospitality suite with two adjoining king rooms, aptly named the MONDO Suite.

Topping off the hotel, on the 35th floor, is a glass-enclosed rooftop lounge designed by Rockwell Group with spectacular, expansive views that stretch from the Statue of Liberty to the Empire State Building. At the touch of a button, a retractable window wall will transform the lounge into an alfresco sky veranda.

"Moxy Chelsea brings a fresh vibrancy to the historic Flower District, where culture and commerce converge. It's set to become a destination where visitors and locals can connect in a natural and inclusive way," says Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone. "Like Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea offers guests affordability, without any sacrifice to style or comfort."

"TAO Group is thrilled to once again partner with Lightstone and introduce brand-new dining and entertainment concepts within Moxy Chelsea," says Noah Tepperberg, Partner of TAO Group. "After the success of Legasea, Egghead and Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square, we are eager to unveil our new venues at Moxy Chelsea and a very unique collaboration with Italian culinary stars Francesco and Lorenzo Panella."

Moxy offers a new way of traveling which is smaller in concentration, yet not a reduction in experience. The brand caters to today's free-spirited traveler who is looking for a hotel with friendly service and premium comforts in an environment that allows them to connect with relevant and authentic local experiences. Moxy's creative brand identity aims to engage business and leisure travelers with a warm, thoughtful and playful guest experience.

"Moxy colors outside the lines when it comes to the traditional hospitality experience, and working hand-in-hand with Lightstone, we are set to disrupt the New York hotel scene once again with the opening of Moxy Chelsea," said Vicki Poulos, Senior Global Brand Director, Moxy Hotels. "The combination of best-in-class in design, culture and food & beverage, as well as a killer price point, will no doubt deliver the fun and playful hotel experience guests have come to expect from Moxy Hotels, while reflecting the unique spirit of Manhattan's Flower District."

Lightstone, the hotel's developer, debuted the Moxy brand in New York with the opening of Moxy Times Square in September 2017 and will be developing four other Moxy properties planned for New York City, Miami, and Los Angeles, each with its own unique local spin. "In New York City, people have so many hotel options," says Hochberg. "You need to give them something more. They're looking for experiences, but at a reasonable price, and Moxy Chelsea will provide both—a great value and a canvas for exciting, serendipitous moments."

Moxy Chelsea is located at 105 W 28th Street (at 6th Avenue) and will open this fall. For more information or to book, visit www.moxychelsea.com. Rates start at $159 per night.

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels is Marriott International's new millennial-focused brand that debuted in September 2014 with the opening of the Moxy Milan. A boutique-hotel concept for the next-Gen traveler, Moxy is a fresh and innovative brand combining stylish design and approachable service at an affordable price point. With tech-enabled rooms, vibrant lobby spaces and warm, modern service, Moxy aims to surprise travelers with a thoughtful, spirited and fun guest experience. Moxy Hotels is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. To learn more about Moxy Hotels, visit www.MoxyHotels.com.

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most highly-regarded and diversified private real estate companies in the United States. Operating in all sectors of the real estate market, Lightstone's $2 billion portfolio (in 26 states) currently includes over 6 million square feet of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, 15,000 residential units and 3,800 hotel keys. It also owns over 12,000 land lots across the country. Lightstone is currently developing over $2.7 billion of hospitality, multi-family, and condominium projects in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

