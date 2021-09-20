Introducing the Formica® Laminate Antimicrobial Collection

"Patrons are increasingly aware of what's accumulating on frequently used surfaces in high-traffic environments, and designers are looking for solutions that don't compromise on style," said Mark Ferguson, Director of North American Innovation and Technology at Formica Corporation. "Formica® surfaces have always been loved for their resiliency and cleanability, and these new antimicrobial options bring peace of mind through added function and durability with another layer of protection."

The collection uses BioCote®*, a silver-ion-based technology that has been used safely for more than 20 years. Embedded directly into the surface, BioCote® offers protection throughout the entire product warranty for defense against odor- and stain-causing microbes and is approved by the FDA for use in food manufacturing, processing and handling environments.

In testing, the Formica® Laminate Antimicrobial Collection inhibits the growth of odor and stain causing bacteria on the surface after 24 hours. The collection also significantly prevented odor-causing mold and mildew growth over the 28-day exposure period.

The Formica® Laminate Antimicrobial Collection is available in 20 colors from solids to patterns and woodgrains, including the most in-demand Formica® Laminate colors such as Dover White, Neutral Twill and Pecan Woodline.

The collection is suitable for a variety of high-traffic settings including break rooms, storage cabinets, restaurants and more. It is now available for purchase at participating distributors and retailers. Learn more at Formica.com.

*BioCote technology is built in to inhibit the growth of microorganisms that may affect this product. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs, or other disease organisms. This technology is not a substitute for good cleaning practices.

About Formica Corporation

Founded in 1913, Formica Corporation, part of the Formica Group of companies, is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications. For more information about Formica Corporation, its products, special programs and promotions, visit www.formica.com or call 1-800-FORMICA™.

About Formica Group

Formica Group is a global group of companies consisting of Formica Canada Inc., Formica Corporation, Formica de Mexico S.A. de C.V., Formica IKI Oy, Formica Skandinavien AB, Formica Limited, Formica S.A., Formica S.A.S., Formica Taiwan Corporation, Formica (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Formica (Asia) Ltd., Formica Decorative Materials (China) Co., Ltd. and Homapal GmbH, among others.

Please Note: Formica® and the Formica® Anvil Logo are registered trademarks of The Diller Corporation. 1-800-FORMICA™ is a trademark of The Diller Corporation. BioCote® is a registered trademark of BioCote Limited. All rights reserved. ©2021 The Diller Corporation.

