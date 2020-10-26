Introducing the Fried Chicken Sandwich Made by Fried Chicken Lovers, Only at Church's

"We are experts in bone-in chicken, but the fan demand for that same level of quality and flavor in a boneless fried chicken sandwich from Church's was emphatic and persistent, so we got to work and delivered," said Global Chief Marketing Officer Brian Gies. "Our culinary team truly outdid themselves on this masterpiece, which combines everything great about Church's, between two buns. It's a culmination of 70 years of Down Home Flavor and fried chicken expertise brought into every bite."

For guests who like it hot, Church's also offers a spicy Chicken Sandwich that brings a hint of Texas heat with the addition of bold, spicy mayo sauce plus one of Church's signature jalapeño peppers on the side. Since 1952, Church's guests have been squeezing these iconic jalapeños over their fried chicken for an extra spicy kick, and the new spicy Chicken Sandwich introduces this beloved tradition to a whole new generation of fried chicken fans.

Delivering big, bold flavor for a great value, each handcrafted sandwich starts at $3.99 and can be coupled with a drink and regular fries starting at $5.99. Guests can easily and safely order the new Chicken Sandwiches at their local Church's via drive-thru, carry-out and Order Ahead where available nationwide. For added convenience, Church's has partnered with DoorDash to be the exclusive on-demand delivery platform for the product launch.

Church's has grown from its humble beginnings in San Antonio, Texas, to a go-to destination for scratch-made fried chicken, home-style sides, and small batch Honey-Butter Biscuits. Off the heels of a record-breaking sales year in 2019, Church's quickly adapted to the changing consumer landscape of 2020, leading to continued sales momentum and significant domestic sales growth over the past six months.

To learn more about the new Church's Chicken Sandwich made by Fried Chicken Lovers for Fried Chicken Lovers, and to find a nearby location, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded. The chain is famous for its Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, homestyle sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brands Texas Chicken® and Church's Texas Chicken® outside the U.S.) has more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2019. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

