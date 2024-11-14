Introducing the FT-1910™: The Breakthrough Safety Harness Designed Specifically for General Industry Maintenance Workers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FallTech®, a leader in fall protection solutions, proudly announces the launch of the FT-1910™, the first premium full-body harness designed specifically for general industry maintenance workers. Maintenance professionals are the unsung heroes behind the smooth operation of facilities nationwide, and the FT-1910 harness is engineered to meet their unique demands. From breweries to power plants and aerospace manufacturing, this harness provides maintenance workers with unmatched support, durability, and comfort.

Durability Redefined

The FT-1910 harness is built to last with its pioneering UltraTech™ webbing, which is 25% thicker than standard materials. This heavy-duty webbing is infused with antimicrobial and durable water repellent (DWR) treatment. This ensures the harness stands up to moisture, grime, and bacteria, even in the harshest conditions. Additionally, the webbing is embedded with stainless steel grommets for extended corrosion resistance in damp workspaces. Whether working in heat or around chemicals, workers can trust their FT-1910 harnesses to provide long-lasting protection.

Designed for Comfort

The FT-1910 was crafted with the understanding that maintenance work demands flexibility and comfort. The harness features the FallTech proprietary Comfort Legs™, lateral leg straps that allow for a snug yet flexible fit that adapts to every movement. Whether in tight spaces or awkward positions, workers experience fewer pinch points and a better range of motion. A lightweight design further ensures that workers remain focused on the task at hand—not their gear.

Innovation in Functionality

What further sets the FT-1910 apart from traditional harnesses is its smart lanyard keeper design. With a second set of lanyard keepers positioned at hip level, the FT-1910 eliminates trip hazards and grants greater freedom of movement. This functionality allows workers to move confidently in all conditions, making the FT-1910 adaptable to every job's unique requirements.

Meaningful Design

The FT-1910 harness isn't just about performance—it's about pride in craftsmanship. Named in reference to the OSHA standard, it features a striking racing green color, symbolic of the action and efficiency that define maintenance work. With brushed aluminum hardware and a sleek, modern look, this harness is as stylish as it is reliable.

"Maintenance professionals are the backbone of industry, and they deserve gear that matches their dedication," said Alex Dancyger, Vice President of Business Development at FallTech. "The FT-1910 harness is more than just equipment—it's a partner in their mission to keep our industries running smoothly."

About FallTech®:

For over 30 years, FallTech has been a trusted leader in fall protection solutions, committed to safeguarding workers across a wide range of industries. With a focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and reliability, FallTech designs and engineers cutting-edge fall protection equipment that meets the highest safety standards. From harnesses to lifelines and anchor systems, FallTech products are built to perform in the toughest environments, ensuring that every worker stays safe on the job. Dedicated to advancing safety technology, FallTech is driven by a mission to protect lives and support the well-being of workers everywhere.

