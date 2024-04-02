Introducing the Future AI Society

Member-Supported Society is Adding Common Sense to Artificial Intelligence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future AI Society, established to encourage and champion the advancement of Common Sense for Artificial Intelligence, is proud to unveil its pioneering initiatives aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of AI development.



Dedicated to the advancement of AI through open-source technologies, the Future AI Society offers innovative approaches to Artificial Intelligence that push the boundaries of conventional methods. At the forefront of these initiatives is the Brain Simulator III, along with its graph-based Universal Knowledge Store (UKS). It represents the next evolutionary step in AI technology with the ability to store and process diverse forms of knowledge based on biologically plausible structure. The Brain Simulator III offers a pathway to imbuing AI systems with Common Sense—a critical component for achieving human-like intelligence in machines. Its predecessor, the Brain Simulator II, is a high-performance neuron simulator renowned for its ability to explore the capabilities and limitations of neurons and the intricate networks that constitute the human brain. By facilitating research into biologically plausible AI approaches, the Brain Simulator II plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of AI development.



In addition to its groundbreaking projects, the Future AI Society boasts online events and an extensive library of educational resources, including books and videos on YouTube that delve into various aspects of human intelligence and Common Sense. These resources serve to enlighten and empower individuals interested in bridging the gap between human and artificial intelligence.



Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, the Future AI Society operates entirely online, welcoming a global community of academics, developers, and AI enthusiasts united in their quest for true artificial intelligence. With a growing membership spanning across continents, the Society is poised to drive the next wave of innovation in the field of AI. Both free and paid memberships are available.



"We founded the Future AI Society with a vision to democratize AI development and pave the way for a future where machines possess Common Sense," said Charles Simon, Founder of the Future AI Society. "Through our collaborative efforts and innovative projects, we aim to revolutionize the world of Artificial Intelligence and usher in a new era of intelligent computing."



To learn more about the Future AI Society and its initiatives, please visit https://FutureAISociety.org .



