Introducing the Future of Home Exercising: The Fuzelo Patented Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

All in 1, Portable, and Affordable

Metaverse instructional fitness adventures that transport you to exotic destinations worldwide. Experience each location at home via your TV, smart device, or VR headset.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuzelo today announced the introduction of the First Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym, combining new, futuristic AI-Blockchain powered metaverse fitness technology with the first portable workout system that brings a yoga/Pilates gym, a total workout gym and metaverse travel adventure experiences to the home.

The system easily folds and features patented dual upper and lower resistance units that merge multiple exercises into one workout. Its advanced AI provides health metrics and exercise tracking to pinpoint your strengths and weaknesses while guiding improvement in the areas that need attention.

Consequently, a 20-minute workout can be reduced to just 9 minutes. The Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym is designed to be affordable, with a starting price of just $99.

Overcoming the Obstacles to Working Out

Researchers at the CDC have revealed that almost 80 percent of adult Americans do not get their weekly recommended amount of exercise. The most common reasons people do not exercise: "I don't have the time," "Gym equipment or memberships are too expensive," or "Working out is repetitive, boring and just not fun."

Moreover, new research has found that the body begins to look and feel older starting at 30, each year losing 10 ounces of lean body mass or muscle that's replaced with fat tissue. At age 50, that rate doubles; at 60, aging triples. All this is avoidable with 7-to-9 minutes of resistance exercise each day.

Resistance workouts with Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym are considered one of the best ways to impact weight loss, burning calories up to 72 hours after exercising. Individuals can travel to the top of the Himalayas with Tibetan monks, glide through the pyramids with Cleopatra or meditate by the Taj Mahal with an Indian guru.

An Experienced Team of Innovators

A leader in artificial intelligence, motion capture and fitness research for more than 25 years, CEO Michael Kocourek has worked with Fuzelo's multi-award-winning Chief Creative Officer, Mike Smith, to partner with more than a dozen film production studios around the world, leveraging the Unity gaming engine to pioneer a hybrid metaverse that composites on-location footage with special-effects animation, thereby conjuring a unique workout experience.

With over 5 years of research and development, the Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym has been developed by designers, aerospace engineers and exercise physicians to ensure affordability, user- friendliness, and portability.

It's available on Kickstarter starting at $99. The first 1,000 contributors will receive a free VR headset. As a holiday special, Fuzelo is offering a special gift card that triggers a video starring a trim and buff Santa (and his sexy elves) leading a North Pole metaverse travel workout.

Contact Information

Michael Kocourek

Email: [email protected]

Phone number: 310-890-1241

Website

Metaverse Yoga-Pilates Total Gym & Guided Travel Workouts. — Kickstarter

SOURCE Fuzelo