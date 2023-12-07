INTRODUCING THE FUTURE OF PORTABLE POWER: THE MAKINEX PORTABLE POWER BOX (PPB)

MANSFIELD, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its landmark 20th year, Makinex is leading the charge in sustainable energy solutions with the launch of its ground-breaking Portable Power Box (PPB). As industries and consumers globally pivot towards eco-friendly energy, the PPB emerges as a pivotal innovation in clean and green power.

Makinex Portable Power Box (PPB)

Global energy consumption is on the rise, impacting the construction industry where energy expenses can exceed five percent of project budgets. With increasing diesel prices, contractors seek alternatives, and the energy-efficient PPB offers a cost-effective easy to use solution.

Makinex's Portable Power Box (PPB) is a blend of efficiency, convenience, portability and durability featuring:

Consumers are demanding green solutions. Recent research indicates more than 75 percent of US consumers say a sustainable lifestyle is important to them, supported by studies showing that products with ESG (environmental, social and governance) claims are outperforming competing companies. Using environmentally conscious equipment like the PPB can also strengthen the reputation of companies with regulators, suppliers and workers too.

John Stewart, CEO of Makinex, believes the PPB is a huge step towards renewable portable power for the construction industry –

"The Portable Power Box is revolutionary - a noise free, fuel free, emissions free portable solution. Construction companies are facing more environmental challenges than ever before - regulatory bodies are tightening restrictions on carbon emissions, and customers are demanding renewable solutions.

Our future-first tools like the PPB are crucial for businesses, big or small, in the industry - the investment is an accessible and affordable way to lower costs and reduce our environmental impact. It's a win-win for industry and for the planet."

The PPB has been nominated for the Innovative Product Awards at World of Concrete 2024, a demonstration of its game-changer status. The popular event will be held between January 22-25 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, with Makinex holding a press conference to share its story of success, including designing and delivering award-winning products like the Floor Stripper and Hose2Go, and what's in store for the future.

For more information about Makinex and its award-winning products, please visit www.makinex.com or call 1-855-625-4639

About Makinex:

Makinex is an award-winning leader in innovative solutions for construction, industrial, and commercial sectors. With a dedication to pushing boundaries, Makinex simplifies complex tasks, enhancing operational efficiency for professionals worldwide. With a commitment to excellence, Makinex strives to deliver solutions that optimise efficiency and productivity, enabling professionals to work smarter, not harder.

About the Portable Power Box (PPB):

The future of portable power. The PPB is a quiet and clean power solution built with safety in mind. Experience noise-free, fuel-free, emissions-free power, extremely suitable for indoors and confined spaces. This versatile device offers up to 15kWh of battery capacity, empowering operators across various industries and applications. It charges via 240V mains or connected solar photovoltaic (PV) and is equipped with 3x15A outlets, 2x5V USB-A outlets, RCD protection, and a battery management display. With thermal overload protection, and a durable frame, maneuvering and storage is effortless. This IP44-rated unit provides weather resistance, ensuring reliability and durability for a long operational experience. Charge overnight and enjoy an 6kW output wherever, or whenever you need quiet & emission free power.

SOURCE Makinex