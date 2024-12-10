Introducing the Gianna Lullume Smart Infant Sleep Device: A Revolutionary Solution for Infant Sleep Now on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gianna Lullume Smart Infant Sleep Device, an innovative product developed by Kerchan Group, has officially launched on Kickstarter. This innovative sleep aid for infants boasts cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly interface, quickly gaining interest from parents worldwide. Designed specifically for infants, this smart sleep device leverages advanced features including intelligent cry detection, soothing lights, and sounds to address common sleep challenges, such as nighttime crying, providing better sleep experiences for both babies and parents.

Gianna Lullume Baby Sleep Support

Comprehensive Features for a Comfortable Sleep Environment

The Gianna Lullume Smart Infant Sleep Device combines scientific principles with thoughtful design, offering the following key features:

Intelligent Cry Detection: When a baby's cry is detected within 10 seconds, the device automatically plays soothing sounds and activates calming lights. If the baby continues to cry for 60 seconds, a notification is sent to the parents' phone along with an alert sound to ensure they can respond promptly. Various Soothing Sounds: The device includes a variety of built-in sounds such as white noise, fan sounds, lullabies, nature sounds (e.g., rain and waves), shushing sounds, heartbeat sounds, and womb-like sounds to help babies drift off quickly and peacefully. Calming Light Design: Equipped with eight different light modes, which supports natural sleep for infants. Smart Timer Function: Both the lights and sounds can be set to turn off automatically after a preset time, simplifying the bedtime routine for parents. Remote and Secure Control: Parents can control the device remotely through the companion app and enable a child-lock feature to prevent accidental changes. Sleep Training Feature: The device uses light cues to help infants develop an awareness of sleep schedules, teaching them when to stay in bed and when to call for their parents, giving parents more rest time.

Simon Shawn, Chairman of Kerchan Group, said, "The inspiration behind Gianna Lullume comes from a father's love. Through this product, we aim to bring warmth, companionship, and quality sleep to more families Is your baby Sleepless or Restless? No need to worry, you can calm the little one with Gianna Lullume."

As a revolutionary sleep product, Gianna Lullume not only improves the sleep quality of infants but also uses scientific methods to help babies fall asleep faster and sleep longer. By reducing parents' sleep-related stress, it fosters true relaxation and happiness for the entire family.

Crowdfunding Now Live: Experience a Smarter Parenting Solution

The Gianna Lullume Smart Infant Sleep Device is now available for crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Parents worldwide can support the project and enjoy exclusive early-bird pricing to experience this innovative product.

Gianna Lullume is more than just a product; it's a transformative approach to parenting, aimed at delivering care and love to families around the globe.

To learn more and participate in the campaign, visit the Kickstarter platform and join the mission to improve sleep quality for babies, fostering happier family lives.

