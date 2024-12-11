Introducing The Glinda Group - Driving Uncommon People Results Through the Creative Application of Social Psychology and Behavioral Science

Former ADP Talent Execs Jordan Birnbaum, Psychology Today Columnist and C-Suite Veteran Laura Martin Join Forces

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glinda Group, an innovative leader in applying social psychology and behavioral science in creative ways, officially announced its launch today.

With a mission to drive engagement from the inside out – from employees to customers to prospects – the company is poised to transform how businesses achieve and sustain success: by designing everything to reach people while in auto-pilot mode.

Providing workshops, tools and consulting allows the company to design contextual interventions, deliver impactful trainings, and ensure the ongoing practice of new knowledge and skills.

Co-founders Jordan Birnbaum (D. E. Shaw & Co., Juno Online Services, The Vanguard Hollywood, ADP) and Laura Martin (Target, The Marcus Buckingham Company, ADP, RAZR, BMS) bring more than 50 years-experience to the space, some of which was spent together with great impact. They helped to define the modern talent market while at the helms of ADP's Compass and StandOut, respectively.

"Everyone is working with the same foundational knowledge," says Birnbaum. "What distinguishes impactful interventions is the creativity used to develop them. That is where we shine, with a lot of evidence to back that up."

"All of our combined successes have something in common," says Martin. "They are all in support of improving human relationships and dynamics to achieve extraordinary results. And we couldn't be more excited about bringing that to our clients."

Highlights of the Glinda Group:

Using tools, workshops and consulting, the Glinda Group helps organizations better engage their employees, their customers and their prospects through social science

Employee engagement includes interventions to drive leadership development, support creative problem-solving and affect organizational culture

Customer engagement includes feature design, onboarding and communications strategy

Prospect engagement includes gaining access, storytelling and the psychology of persuasion

About The Glinda Group

The Glinda Group helps organizations drive engagement from the inside out - from employees to clients to prospects - with tools, workshops and behavioral design to deliver measurable results in improved engagement.

