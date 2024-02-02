Introducing The GoBoat Fish: Unlocking New Access for Fishing and Outdoor Enthusiasts

GoBoat is thrilled to introduce the Fish, a state-of-the-art personal watercraft designed to deliver unparalleled performance, versatility, and excitement on the water. Whether you're looking to access new territory for fishing and hunting, or simply seeking a new level of aquatic recreation, the Fish will help you get there.

Of GoBoat's four available models, the Fish is specially optimized for the outdoorsman. It includes multiple mounts for fishing accessories such as fishing rods, fish finders, and more to allow fishermen access in shallow water to more fruitful fishing holes. Duck hunters can collect their harvest without the use of dogs, and big game hunters can access new territory to stage hunts and haul out their harvest on the water!

No more waiting in lines at the boat launch. GoBoat can be inflated from a trunk or truck bed and launched from any beach, cove, or park. The GoBoat Fish is a more affordable option, leaving room in the budget for additional recreation equipment to take your sport to new heights.

The perfect companion for adventures on the water, the Fish features:

A rich camo pattern as well as multiple pad mounts to accommodate your accessories

Our highly reviewed 5-speed motor maintains a 5 mph cruising speed with the ability to go forward and reverse

Quick maneuverability and shallow depth, allowing you to reach new locations and find fresh game

GoBoat's Armorlite material, virtually impenetrable, when de-inflated can fit into a compact bag, small enough to fit in the trunk or a closet

What the GoBoat comes with; travel bag with wheels, a pump, one battery, a charger, a motor, a repair kit, a prop guard, and a hole cover

"We are excited to bring the Fish to the market. It represents a culmination of our commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering an unbeatable experience to our community of outdoor and fishing enthusiasts," said Kiera Johnson, [CEO] at GoBoat.

Availability and Pricing:

The GoBoat Fish is available now and ready to ship! Explore specs, reviews, and videos of the new GoBoat in action at www.goboat.com , or on our Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/thegoboat ). Products and specifications are also available on our website. Contact us with questions via our website or at 918-973-2628.

About GoBoat:

Go Boat makes it easy to squeeze every last drop of fun out of your time on the water. We've harnessed the power of research and product testing to create fast, functional, and fun watercraft for every hobby and interest. Our stable design and durable materials remove stress from the equation, leaving more room for pleasure, sport, or relaxation.

Contact:

Kiera Johnson

CEO

GoBoat

918-973-2628

13401 S 129th E Ave

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

https://goboat.com/

SOURCE GoBoat