Introducing The GoBoat Fish: Unlocking New Access for Fishing and Outdoor Enthusiasts

News provided by

GoBoat

02 Feb, 2024, 16:57 ET

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBoat, an innovator in personal adventure watercraft, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the GoBoat Fish. This newest personal inflatable disk boat will revolutionize the way fishing and adventure enthusiasts experience their aquatic adventures.

GoBoat is thrilled to introduce the Fish, a state-of-the-art personal watercraft designed to deliver unparalleled performance, versatility, and excitement on the water. Whether you're looking to access new territory for fishing and hunting, or simply seeking a new level of aquatic recreation, the Fish will help you get there.

Of GoBoat's four available models, the Fish is specially optimized for the outdoorsman. It includes multiple mounts for fishing accessories such as fishing rods, fish finders, and more to allow fishermen access in shallow water to more fruitful fishing holes. Duck hunters can collect their harvest without the use of dogs, and big game hunters can access new territory to stage hunts and haul out their harvest on the water!

No more waiting in lines at the boat launch. GoBoat can be inflated from a trunk or truck bed and launched from any beach, cove, or park. The GoBoat Fish is a more affordable option, leaving room in the budget for additional recreation equipment to take your sport to new heights.

The perfect companion for adventures on the water, the Fish features:

  • A rich camo pattern as well as multiple pad mounts to accommodate your accessories
  • Our highly reviewed 5-speed motor maintains a 5 mph cruising speed with the ability to go forward and reverse
  • Quick maneuverability and shallow depth, allowing you to reach new locations and find fresh game
  • GoBoat's Armorlite material, virtually impenetrable, when de-inflated can fit into a compact bag, small enough to fit in the trunk or a closet
  • What the GoBoat comes with; travel bag with wheels, a pump, one battery, a charger, a motor, a repair kit, a prop guard, and a hole cover

"We are excited to bring the Fish to the market. It represents a culmination of our commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering an unbeatable experience to our community of outdoor and fishing enthusiasts," said Kiera Johnson, [CEO] at GoBoat.

Availability and Pricing:

The GoBoat Fish is available now and ready to ship! Explore specs, reviews, and videos of the new GoBoat in action at www.goboat.com, or on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/thegoboat). Products and specifications are also available on our website. Contact us with questions via our website or at 918-973-2628.

About GoBoat:

Go Boat makes it easy to squeeze every last drop of fun out of your time on the water. We've harnessed the power of research and product testing to create fast, functional, and fun watercraft for every hobby and interest. Our stable design and durable materials remove stress from the equation, leaving more room for pleasure, sport, or relaxation.

Contact:
Kiera Johnson
CEO
GoBoat
918-973-2628
13401 S 129th E Ave
Broken Arrow, OK 74011
https://goboat.com/

SOURCE GoBoat

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.