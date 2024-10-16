Introducing The Gorilla Fund: Transforming Land Transactions with a Mission for Environmental Stewardship

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gorilla Fund, a new and innovative land company, is launching with a mission to revolutionize land transactions while actively contributing to environmental preservation. Founded by seasoned entrepreneur and adventurer Paul Emery, The Gorilla Fund aims to make buying and selling land simple, transparent, and meaningful.

"At The Gorilla Fund, we believe in making the journey of buying and selling land simple, transparent, and meaningful," says Paul Emery, Founder of The Gorilla Fund. "For every piece of land sold, we plant 1,000 trees, ensuring that our impact reaches far beyond the land itself. Together, we're building a legacy of trust, sustainability, and positive change, one acre at a time."

"Buying land should be the simplest process, but it's simply not," Emery adds. "Our goal is to change that, and make selling and buying land as easy as switching on a light bulb."

Leveraging Data and AI to Unlock Value

The Gorilla Fund integrates advanced data analytics and AI to accelerate deal flow and unlock value for clients. By streamlining decision-making, identifying opportunities, and optimizing pricing, the company ensures both buyers and sellers benefit from efficient, data-driven transactions.

With a commitment to sustainability and purpose-driven action, The Gorilla Fund aligns responsible land development with environmental stewardship. Each transaction contributes to a lasting, positive environmental footprint.

Paul Emery brings a rich history of entrepreneurial success and bold ventures to The Gorilla Fund. Based in Austin, Texas, Emery is a father, husband, and adventurer, with achievements including the solo circumnavigation of the globe by motorcycle in under 100 days, solo sailing the Atlantic, and flying with the Royal Air Force.

His business career is equally impressive. As co-founder of Makosi, a company providing scalable talent solutions to global accounting firms, Emery has built a track record of success. Makosi has serviced over 100 clients across North America, Europe, Africa, and APAC and made a significant social impact by putting 10,000 children through school in developing countries.

About The Gorilla Fund

The Gorilla Fund is a purpose-driven land company dedicated to making land transactions simple, transparent, and sustainable. For every acre sold, the company plants 1,000 trees to contribute to reforestation efforts and environmental preservation. The Gorilla Fund combines advanced technology with environmental stewardship, ensuring every deal leaves a positive impact on the planet.

For more information, visit www.thegorillafund.com or contact [email protected].

