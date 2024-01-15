Introducing the "Hamptons Art Show" by the Producers of the LA Art Show & Art Palm Beach, Presented Under the New "Fine Art Shows" Umbrella

The Hamptons Art Show Will Be Held on the Grounds of the Bridgehampton Museum, July 10 to July 14, 2024

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The art world is set to converge on the Hamptons this summer at the inaugural Hamptons Art Show, scheduled for July 10-14, 2024, at The Bridgehampton Museum, 2368 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, New York. This exciting new art fair is the latest addition to the newly established "Fine Art Shows" portfolio, which also includes the renowned LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach.

The Bridgehampton Museum, Corwith House
Celebrating the vibrant arts community of the Hamptons, this year's show will feature more than 50 leading international galleries and institutions. Intended to be a prime destination for art enthusiasts, with a focus on modern and contemporary art, the Hamptons Art Show will be set in an architecturally distinctive venue. This innovative structure introduces a groundbreaking approach to art fair design, mirroring the creative and forward-thinking spirit of the Hamptons Art Show. The unique design of the show's setting is a departure from traditional exhibition spaces, offering an extraordinary experience for visitors.

Building on the success of the LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach, the Hamptons Art Show is the latest venture under the newly formed Fine Art Shows, founded by Scott Diament and Rob Samuels.

Kassandra Voyagis, producer and director of the LA Art Show, will lead the Hamptons Art Show. Her expertise and vision were instrumental in the revival of Art Palm Beach in 2023, re-establishing the show as a key player on the international art fair stage.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new venture, introducing a modern and contemporary art show to the Hamptons," said Voyagis. "Our partnership with The Bridgehampton Museum, a cultural landmark in the area, and the incorporation of the Hamptons Art Show under Fine Art Shows, reflects our commitment to elevate the art fair experience. We aim to create a fair that not only showcases leading international galleries, but also fosters strong partnerships with local art institutions."

The Hamptons Art Show is dedicated to engaging with East End collectors and the local community, introducing an event that resonates with the regional cultural scene. With the addition of the Hamptons Art Show to the Fine Art Shows lineup, the new entity marks a significant step in broadening the scope and influence of these prestigious bicoastal art fairs.

Applications for the Hamptons Art Show are currently open. For more information and to apply, visit hamptonsartshow.com.

About Fine Art Shows

Fine Art Shows is the umbrella company for the Hamptons Art Show, LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach. Geared to bring together diverse art communities, Fine Art Shows provides platforms for international and local galleries to showcase the most notable contemporary and modern art from around the globe in some of the world's most influential art markets.

For more information on Fine Art Shows, visit fineartshows.com.

Key Details

Hamptons Art Show
July 10-14, 2024
hamptonsartshow.com

Location

The Bridgehampton Museum 
2368 Montauk Highway 
Bridgehampton, NY

