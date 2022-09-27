The revolutionary product leverages the power of UV-C light to disinfect and sanitize door handles and toilet handles with motion detection

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having lived through a global pandemic, the world is painfully aware of the dangers that present themselves on various surfaces touched daily. From door handles, cabinet knobs, toilet handles, and everything in between — bacteria and viruses lurk, awaiting an opportunity to infect. In fact, the average handle carries roughly 84 bacteria per square inch. However, one company set out to fill the void and extinguish fear in the lives of millions.

Introducing the Handle Halo: The Automatic Sanitization Device Changing the Face of a Post-Pandemic World

Introducing the Handle Halo, a revolutionary automatic sanitization device that is strategically designed to disinfect door handles and toilet handles after each use with the power of unparalleled UV-C light. Unlike anything currently on the market, the Handle Halo takes the burden out of disinfecting surfaces both in commercial and residential use.

Powered by UV-C light with an optimal germicidal wavelength of 254 nm, the Handle Halo masterfully eliminates the bacteria growing and thriving on handles. Automatic sensors are triggered after each use of a handle to turn on the powerful UV-C light which inactivates the DNA of many bacterias and viruses — preventing their ability to multiply.

UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and nonporous surfaces. UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis, MRSA to E. coli. In addition to handles and cabinets, the handle Halo can also be used to disinfect light switches, pin pads, garage door openers, keyboards, and more.

"I heard about Handle Halo from the radio personality I listen to every morning. He shared how he uses it easily to sanitize all toilet handles. So, I looked it up on amazon and decided that it would be a smart purchase for me. It arrived earlier this week and I have used it every day so far. It was very easy to remove from the box and set up. The design is sleek and it works! I highly recommend this product." – Customer Testimonial

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to safety, Handle Halo's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About Handle Halo

The Handle Halo is a new cutting-edge innovation designed to sanitize and disinfect door handles and toilet handles by leveraging the power of UV-C light. Founded in 2022, the Handle Halo is breathing new life into a post-pandemic world with precision and peace of mind. The Handle Halo quickly disinfects bacteria, viruses, and germs on surfaces with an optimal germicidal wavelength of 254 nm, and without the use of harmful chemicals. Automatic motion triggers the device to turn on, effectively sanitizing the surface after each use of a handle. Easy to install, lightweight, and with a battery life of 10,000 hours, the Handle Halo has revolutionized modern sanitization.

