Introducing the HomeCleanse Guardian: The First 24/7 "Security System for Your Air"

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeCleanse, a leader in precision mold remediation and indoor environmental health, announces the launch of the HomeCleanse Guardian, a next-generation Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitor that acts as a security system for your indoor air, continuously protecting your home from silent threats to your health.

HomeCleanse The Guardian - The World's First Indoor Air Quality Security System HomeCleanse The Guardian - The World's First Indoor Air Quality Security System

The HomeCleanse Guardian tracks more pollutants and environmental factors than any consumer device, providing a full picture of your home's air quality. It's a real-time, intelligent security system that helps individuals detect and respond immediately to airborne threats, including mold spores and mycotoxins, fine particulates down to 0.1 microns, VOCs, and humidity imbalances, before they affect their well-being. By combining state-of-the-art environmental science with user-friendly technology, the HomeCleanse Guardian is redefining what it means to create and maintain a healthy home environment.

Indoor air quality is an overlooked aspect of health and longevity. According to the EPA, the average person spends nearly 90% of their time indoors, where the air can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. From chronic inflammation to brain fog and respiratory issues, the consequences of these toxic spaces are far-reaching and detrimental.

"The Guardian answers a problem most individuals don't even realize exists," said Michael Rubino, Founder and CEO of HomeCleanse. "We've seen firsthand how poor air quality can affect people's health and their overall lives. The Guardian empowers individuals to track their air quality in real-time, transforming awareness into prevention and action. Think of it as a home health security system, watching for changes that could compromise your well-being. This is the future of proactive health management."

Monitored air quality metrics:

Particle Count (PC 0.1 – PC 10)

Particulate Matter (PM 0.1 – PM 10)

Mold Index

Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOCs) Carbon Dioxide (CO₂)

Ozone (O₃)

Humidity and Temperature

Air Quality Index (AQI)

Covering up to 5,000 square feet, it's designed to monitor large, open layouts and multi-room homes, providing real-time updates so you can act the moment something changes.

The Guardian's modular sensors deliver professional-grade monitoring and adapt to future innovations, ensuring long-term air quality protection.

Through its app and subscription dashboard, the Guardian transforms complex air quality data into clear, actionable insights. Users receive personalized alerts, expert guidance from HomeCleanse environmental specialists, and recommendations to maintain a healthy environment.

Key Capabilities:

Real-Time Alerts: Immediate notifications when contaminants or humidity levels spike.

Expert-Backed Guidance: Optional access to environmental health professionals.

Offline Reliability: Eight months of onboard storage.

Customizable Dashboards: Tailor your data view to your home, sensitivities, and goals.

The Guardian aligns with HomeCleanse's mission to raise the standards of remediation, prevention, and education to address the link between indoor air quality and health.

"The Guardian reflects our core belief that clean air is a human right," Rubino said. "Families deserve to know what's in their air, just as much as they deserve to know what's in their food or water. This device puts that knowledge and control directly in their hands."

The HomeCleanse Guardian is available for purchase now. For more information on The Guardian, please visit homecleanse.com/homecleanse-guardian or contact Rebecca Reinbold, [email protected] or 888-668-6653.

About HomeCleanse

HomeCleanse is a national leader in precision mold remediation and indoor air quality. Founded by air quality and environmental wellness expert Michael Rubino, HomeCleanse combines cutting-edge science, proprietary remediation protocols, and education to help families reclaim safe, clean living spaces. The company's mission is to transform how people think about the state of their indoor environments, because a healthy life starts with clean air.

SOURCE HomeCleanse