Introducing the Hottest Trend of 2023: The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitter's Handle Tumblers

Hogg Outfitters LLC

31 Oct, 2023, 10:21 ET

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over, ordinary water bottles and cups; there's a new sensation taking TikTok (and the world) by storm. Handle tumblers have arrived and they are quickly becoming the must-have "accessory" of the year. The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitters is proud to be at the forefront of this exciting trend. They have launched a wide range of Handle Tumblers to meet the needs of all enthusiasts.

Handle tumblers are the perfect blend of functionality and style, designed to make life easier while helping to stand out. These innovative tumblers assist in carrying a large cup of water with ease, eliminating the need for awkward balancing acts or fumbling with oversized bottles. With handle tumblers, hydration has never been so chic and effortless.

What sets The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitter's handle tumblers apart?

  1. Variety of Options: To get in on the craze, The Stainless Depot by Hogg Outfitters has launched a diverse selection of handle tumblers to suit every taste and preference. Whether one prefers the 4 0oz travelers for those long journeys, the grippies  to stay hydrated during their favorite sport, or the 20oz glass skinny w/ sleeve  for it's touch of sophistication, there are options to suit their needs. In addition to these options, they provide 40oz Big Swig Tumblers & 32oz Glass Mugs with handles and sleeves, catering to a wide range of beverage needs!
  2. Durability   - Handle tumblers are all built to last. Crafted from high-quality materials, including stainless steel and glass, these tumblers are designed to withstand the rigors of daily life. Say goodbye to disposable plastic bottles and hello to sustainability and style.
  3. Customization - Expressing one's personality through customizable handle tumblers is a simple process. Personalizing a tumbler with one's name, favorite color, or a unique design transforms it into a statement piece as individual as the person customizing it.
  4. Health and Hydration : Staying hydrated has never been more convenient. With these handle tumblers, everyone will be inspired to drink more water throughout the day, promoting better health and well-being!

About Hogg Outfitters

Hogg Outfitters was started in early 2017. After gathering years of experience selling on Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com Hogg Outfitters'  decided to manufacture their own tumblers. It all started in a private wholesale Facebook group and in just three short months, the group went from 10 members to 10,000 (and now over 84,000). This group is the perfect place for Hogg customer's to get inspiration for their cups - from glitter/epoxy, powder coating, sublimation, laser etching, etc., as well as be informed about any sales or new products!

Hogg Outfitters is headquartered in New Jersey and Texas. For more information, visit thestainlessdepotcompany.com

