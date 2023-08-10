Introducing The Indie: A New Boutique Apartment Community steps from the Beltline in the Heart of Atlanta's Krog District

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital City Real Estate is proud to announce the opening of "The Indie", a brand-new boutique apartment community consisting of only 83 one, two and three bedroom apartments and eight stunning Penthouses, many which offer unobstructed views through 11 foot floor to ceiling glass windows of Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, Ponce City Market and even Kennesaw and Stone Mountain.

The Indie Apartments, Atlanta, GA

With one of the most unique design aesthetics in the city, The Indie was inspired by the grit and arts culture of the now developing Krog District which is at the intersection of Old Fourth Ward, Inman Park and the Sweet Auburn district. This site also hugs one of Atlanta's most valuable assets – The BeltLine and more specifically – the Eastside Trail.

The historically inspired brick base was created to mirror the warehouses and buildings characteristic of Edgewood Avenue, the original route of the Atlanta Streetcar. The mural on the building "Atlanta and Edgewood Street R.R." pays homage to the name of the original line and the large brick arches on the facade were designed with a scale that could have welcomed those early streetcars. The top of the building is a more modern structure meant to disappear into the sky while providing residents with some of the best views the city has to offer.

The atrium entrance and interiors of the building were modeled after the effortless style of boutique Indie theaters and SoHo houses around the country, giving visitors unexpected motifs and quirky winks that all seamlessly converge to create a space that encourages creativity and artistic expression. The Indie will appeal to those that want to embrace a lifestyle that celebrates individuality and originality.

With only 91 residences to provide a truly boutique experience, the Indie offers all the amenities you would expect from a new residential building including a state-of-the-art fitness center, inspiring lobby, shared workspaces and a creativity fueled communal clubroom that spills out onto a resort-style pool deck with fire pits, grilling area and a skyline view that is beyond compare. Each residence has been thoughtfully designed to blend livability, functionality and modern design including stunning kitchens, large walk-in closets and private outdoor space for every unit.

With a 93 Walk Score, 91 Bike Score and over 150 restaurants within a half mile, residents can easily explore the city and all it has to offer. You can truly live, work, eat, and play without compromise. Ultimately, The Indie is more than just an apartment community, it is a lifestyle designed for those who want to be original, inspired and embrace the eclectic and vibrant culture of Intown Atlanta.

For more information about The Indie, please visit our website at www.theindieapartments.com.

Capital City Real Estate (CCRE)

Our passion is to develop high quality, distinctly designed properties in dynamic neighborhoods. Since 2006, we have successfully developed over forty residential and mixed-use projects and have become a leading developer of urban infill properties throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. CCRE has offices in both Atlanta and Washington DC. For more information about Capital City Real Estate, please visit www.capcityre.com.

